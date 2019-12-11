It didn’t feel like it as we ended the day Tuesday, but the wintry weather will be here to start the day Wednesday. Grab the snow brush and take an extra five minutes for the morning commute as snow falls.
By 5 a.m., snow or sleet should have at least mixed with the rain in South Jersey, with places like Vineland, Hopewell Township and Hammonton likely experiencing all snow. Temperatures crashed Tuesday night thanks to a slow moving, but potent cold front that brought sub-freezing high temperatures to the Midwest and Northern Plains on Tuesday.
By 7 a.m., the entire region should be all snow, except possibly those south of Cape May Court House and along the immediate shore.
As the snow falls during the morning, air temperatures will be in the 30s, a stark contrast to Tuesday evening. However, I don’t anticipate anywhere to be at or below the 32-degree freezing mark. That will be the good news for travelers Wednesday morning.
The snow that falls will struggle to stick on roadways and even parking lots. Grassy and colder surfaces will see the accumulation. The only way for snow to stick in cases where it’s been warm before and above 32 is for snow to fall heavily, but intensity will be light to moderate, helping us there.
So, give yourself a few extra minutes to clean off your car or salt your sidewalks, but the roads itself will be largely passable. Check with your airports for any delays during the morning.
Between 10 a.m. and noon, the snow will end from west to east across South Jersey. In terms of totals, I still stand by 0.5 to 2 inches for those west of the Garden State Parkway, with less than a half-inch east of there and in lower Cape May County.
The forecast remains on track for Wednesday morning snow after two wet and warm December day…
After the snow ends, temperatures will sit around 40 degrees for the high, so keep the winter gear with you throughout the day. Some sun will peak through the clouds.
The clouds will really clear out overnight. Coupled with light winds, temperatures will fall quickly. I’d expect some areas of black ice to develop, as we fall below 32 by about 10 p.m. Overnight lows will range from a chilly 20 on the mainland to the upper 20s at the shore.
A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens durin…
Thursday will have the same temperatures as Wednesday, but with no snow and plenty of sunshine. Canadian high pressure will keep highs around 40, with plenty of dry air around.
Friday will start with sun too, but clouds will fill in during the afternoon. A ridge of high pressure will build in from the Southeast. We’ll be on the western edge of it, which means southerly air. Highs will be back to seasonable.
A storm system still will be on track to bring rain for the first part of the weekend. The best likelihood of rain will be Friday night into Saturday morning. Winds will whip out of the east and a round of coastal flooding will be likely during one of the two high tides Saturday.
