It was by the smallest, official margin possible, but Atlantic City International Airport will now say "2019" when looking for the wettest Feb. 12 in recorded history.
A.C. Airport accumulated 1.22 inches of rain on Tuesday, breaking the old record of 1.21 inches set back in 1988. Records at A.C. Airport go back to 1943. This came a day after the 3.9 inches of snow that fell on Monday, as the first of a pair of storm systems passed through. That snow was not a record for the date.
Coming off a record wet year in South Jersey, A.C. Airport is 1.07 inches over the average amount of precipitation year-to-date. However, when rankings off the years since 1943, this year sits in about the middle of the pack.
