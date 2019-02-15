Water Drop
A raindrop hitting a puddle along 96th in Stone Harbor, forms a pillar of water during a downpour. Despite the forecast for rain most of the week, businesses along 96th Street in Stone Harbor were busy getting ready for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. Monday May 22, 2017.

 Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer

It was by the smallest, official margin possible, but Atlantic City International Airport will now say "2019" when looking for the wettest Feb. 12 in recorded history.

A.C. Airport accumulated 1.22 inches of rain on Tuesday, breaking the old record of 1.21 inches set back in 1988. Records at A.C. Airport go back to 1943. This came a day after the 3.9 inches of snow that fell on Monday, as the first of a pair of storm systems passed through. That snow was not a record for the date. 

Coming off a record wet year in South Jersey, A.C. Airport is 1.07 inches over the average amount of precipitation year-to-date. However, when rankings off the years since 1943, this year sits in about the middle of the pack. 

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

