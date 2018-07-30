With The Chainsmokers being the final beach concert scheduled for this summer in Atlantic City, we wanted to take a look back at all of the beach concerts since 2014 and figure out which one was best.
Here is our Atlantic City beach concert power rankings.
13. Cheat Codes, Lauv (July 26, 2018)
After Demi Lovato’s show was cancelled due to her hospitalization, the show was re-billed with two pop acts with Cheat Codes and Lauv. The two artists share a connection with Lovato with the song “No Promises” (Cheat Codes performed the song with them and Lauv co-wrote it.) While the younger audience still came out, the show was underwhelming compared to the original lineup.
12. Bell Biv Devoe, En Vogue (Sept. 22, 2016)
After tropical storm Hermine hit Atlantic City on Labor Day weekend in 2016, the city had to cancel both the Florida Georgia Line (Sep. 3) and blink-182 (Sept. 5) shows. Soon after, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA) announced that Bell Biv Devoe and En Vogue would perform a free show for fans. The show was underwhelming after the cancellations of the other shows, but still drew plenty of R&B fans from outside the area.
11. Brantley Gilbert (July 13, 2017)
The Brantley Gilbert show brought a steady crowd of country music fans, but was much less-crowded than Grammy-award-winning Pink, who played the night before.
10. Ruff Ryders (Aug. 3, 2017)
The third and final show of 2017 brought DMX and others to the beach at the beginning of August. While the show provided a different genre for the series, Ruff Ryders suffered the same fate as Gilbert in not being able to live up to the fanaticism of Pink’s concert.
9. Sam Hunt (July 1, 2018)
The first beach concert of 2018 was supposed to be a kickoff for a summer that would feature larger acts like Demi Lovato and The Chainsmokers. However, Lovato's hospitalization changed the outlook for the rest of the summer concert series. Still, the concert was a good kickoff to a summer lineup that seemed to come up short of expectations.
8. Zac Brown Band (Sept. 1, 2016)
The second show of 2016 brought plenty of country music and pop music fans into one show. The show was supposed to be followed by Florida Georgia Line and blink-182 before both shows were canceled due to tropical storm Hermine.
7. The Chainsmokers (July 29, 2018)
What is assumed to be the third and final concert of this summer’s series, the pop-electronic duo brought what seemed to be a large crowd Sunday at the resort. And having two strong opening acts helped make the event well-rounded.
6. Lady Antebellum (Aug. 3, 2014)
The country music act has become a staple in Atlantic City, but when the idea of beach concerts was still new (and free), the show was considered a success.
5. Rascal Flatts (Aug. 20, 2015)
The second of two 2015 concerts was a huge success along with Maroon 5 and the following year the CRDA signed a contract with Live Nation to bring acts for the next three years.
4. Blake Shelton (July 31, 2014)
Much like the Lady Antebellum show, the first Atlantic City beach concert was a huge success as it was still a new idea from the city. More than 100,000 people combined showed up for the Blake Shelton and Lady Antebellum shows in 2014.
3. Maroon 5 (Aug. 16, 2015)
The pop-rock act performed the first concert in 2015. Between Maroon 5 and Rascal Flatts, the two acts brought in 80,000 people that summer.
2. Jimmy Buffett, G-Love (Aug. 13, 2016)
Parrot heads swarmed the beach in 2016 to catch Jimmy Buffett and the show also attracted a younger audience with opening act G-Love and the Special Sauce.
1. Pink (July 12, 2017)
The Grammy-award winning artist brought 50,000 people to her show, according to the city in 2017. The artist even enjoyed a meal after the show at Tony’s Baltimore Grill.
