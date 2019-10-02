September beach days are nothing new in South Jersey, but October beach days? Well that’s just about a rare as finding a parking spot in Ocean City on a weekend July morning.
Daily temperature records were smashed all throughout the region Wednesday, with monthly temperature records created as well. That filled up the beaches along Ocean City, with some school children taking the day off, with teacher approval.
“I just looked at the forecast and decided to take advantage of the last real day of summer,” said Jennifer Knuth, 37, of Mays Landing. Knuth, who home-schools her children, took the day off Wednesday.
Temperatures got into the 90s, well into the 90s for some on the mainland, with 80s at the shore. The summery weather will go away in a hurry, though. Thursday afternoon will be 20 to 30 degrees cooler.
Atlantic City International Airport scorched up to 96 degrees. The previous high temperature record was 85, which was easily reached by late morning. Records date to 1943. According to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet, a weather data collection site, the last time a daily record high was broken by 11 degrees at the airport was February 4, 1991.
Atlantic City International Airport broke daily and monthly temperature records on Wednesday.
The monthly record now belongs to Wednesday as well. The 96-degree reading smashed the previously monthly record of 90 degrees, set in 2007 and 1959. Factor in all days after September, and Wednesday was the seventh hottest.
The above-average temperatures are nothing new. September was the seventh warmest on record at the airport. The beachworthy days have kept some local shore businesses open into the fall.
“They usually stay open for weekends only up until next weekend, but because of the nice weather they have been open every day since Memorial Day,” said Tom Palmer, 77, of Ocean City, as he began his shift at Playland’s Castaway Cove on the Boardwalk.
The midweek heat also was felt at secondary weather reporting stations. Millville Executive Airport reached 95 degrees, breaking the previous daily record by nine degrees and the monthly record by five degrees.
Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City sizzled to 90 degrees, according to the New Jersey Weather and Climate Network. By a wide margin, six degrees, that record was broken for the date. The official numbers will be issued Thursday.
It should fall just shy of the monthly record. Data goes back to 1873.
A powerful cold front will sag through New Jersey on Wednesday night into Thursday. Temperatures will fall into the 60s overnight and stay steady into the day. With no well above average weather in sight, it may be until 2020 until it will be beach weather again.
Seventh - September 24, 2010
Fittingly, the earliest date on this list is also the hottest one. This is credence to the slightly higher sun angle and being closer to the residual summer heat.
The thermometer reached 93 degrees on this day.
The Press Archives reported that it was the forty-fifth day over 90 for the year, which was and still is a record.
Fifth (Tie) - September 25, 1970 and 2010
For 2010, the 90 degree reading was the ever so slight cool down from the 93 degree scorcher the day before. Back in 1970 this was a great excuse to skip out of work on a Friday and head to the shore.
Fourth - September 26, 1970
... And, perhaps stay at the shore too. The 90 degree heat that next day in 1970, a Saturday also had an overnight low of 71.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Third - September 27, 1998
Another 93 degree scorcher made it a roaster for the tail end of September. This shattered the previous record of 87.
More impressive might have been the record at Atlantic City itself, though. The 85 degree high broke a then 137-record. The mark in 1861 was way before air conditioners, and 19 years before Thomas Edison put a patent on the incandescent light bulb, according to the Institute for Energy Research.
As long as A.C. Airport reaches 90 on Wednesday this week, it will take over third place.
Second - October 5, 1959
South Jersey took something of a fall break from the 90 degree heat, only to return on October 5.
On that date in 1959, the thermometer sat at 90 degrees.
First - October 7, 2007
Atlantic City International Airport had a 90 degree Sunday sizzler on October 7, 2007, the latest on record.
According to the Press Archives, heat exhaustion set in to some participating in the 18 mile run on Long Beach Island. Barnegat Light First Aid Squad Capt. Carol VanMeter reported that one runner was found unconscious and one was in serious condition.
"It was complete bedlam. People vomiting, passing out. They were even wandering away, I guess to walk off the run, and they were collapsing," VanMeter said at the time.
So, where is 90 degree heat the average in early October?
The Desert Southwest is where you want to be.
Tuscon averages 90 degrees on October 2. Phoenix, Arizona, Yuma, Arizona and Palm Springs, California, still don't cool down below 90, on average.
Joe's daily forecast videos online. This forecast is updated Monday through Friday.
