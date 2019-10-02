Seventh - September 24, 2010 Fittingly, the earliest date on this list is also the hottest one. This is credence to the slightly higher sun angle and being closer to the residual summer heat. The thermometer reached 93 degrees on this day. The Press Archives reported that it was the forty-fifth day over 90 for the year, which was and still is a record.

Fifth (Tie) - September 25, 1970 and 2010 For 2010, the 90 degree reading was the ever so slight cool down from the 93 degree scorcher the day before. Back in 1970 this was a great excuse to skip out of work on a Friday and head to the shore.

Fourth - September 26, 1970 ... And, perhaps stay at the shore too. The 90 degree heat that next day in 1970, a Saturday also had an overnight low of 71.

Third - September 27, 1998 Another 93 degree scorcher made it a roaster for the tail end of September. This shattered the previous record of 87. More impressive might have been the record at Atlantic City itself, though. The 85 degree high broke a then 137-record. The mark in 1861 was way before air conditioners, and 19 years before Thomas Edison put a patent on the incandescent light bulb, according to the Institute for Energy Research. As long as A.C. Airport reaches 90 on Wednesday this week, it will take over third place.

Second - October 5, 1959 South Jersey took something of a fall break from the 90 degree heat, only to return on October 5. On that date in 1959, the thermometer sat at 90 degrees.

First - October 7, 2007 Atlantic City International Airport had a 90 degree Sunday sizzler on October 7, 2007, the latest on record. According to the Press Archives, heat exhaustion set in to some participating in the 18 mile run on Long Beach Island. Barnegat Light First Aid Squad Capt. Carol VanMeter reported that one runner was found unconscious and one was in serious condition. "It was complete bedlam. People vomiting, passing out. They were even wandering away, I guess to walk off the run, and they were collapsing," VanMeter said at the time.

So, where is 90 degree heat the average in early October? The Desert Southwest is where you want to be. Tuscon averages 90 degrees on October 2. Phoenix, Arizona, Yuma, Arizona and Palm Springs, California, still don't cool down below 90, on average.