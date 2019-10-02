September beach days are nothing new in South Jersey, but October beach days? Well that’s just about a rare as finding a parking spot in Ocean City on a weekend July morning.

Daily temperature records were smashed all throughout the region Wednesday, with monthly temperature records created as well. That filled up the beaches along Ocean City, with some school children taking the day off, with teacher approval.

“I just looked at the forecast and decided to take advantage of the last real day of summer,” said Jennifer Knuth, 37, of Mays Landing. Knuth, who home-schools her children, took the day off Wednesday.

Temperatures got into the 90s, well into the 90s for some on the mainland, with 80s at the shore. The summery weather will go away in a hurry, though. Thursday afternoon will be 20 to 30 degrees cooler.

Atlantic City International Airport scorched up to 96 degrees. The previous high temperature record was 85, which was easily reached by late morning. Records date to 1943. According to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet, a weather data collection site, the last time a daily record high was broken by 11 degrees at the airport was February 4, 1991.

The monthly record now belongs to Wednesday as well. The 96-degree reading smashed the previously monthly record of 90 degrees, set in 2007 and 1959. Factor in all days after September, and Wednesday was the seventh hottest.

The above-average temperatures are nothing new. September was the seventh warmest on record at the airport. The beachworthy days have kept some local shore businesses open into the fall.

“They usually stay open for weekends only up until next weekend, but because of the nice weather they have been open every day since Memorial Day,” said Tom Palmer, 77, of Ocean City, as he began his shift at Playland’s Castaway Cove on the Boardwalk.

The midweek heat also was felt at secondary weather reporting stations. Millville Executive Airport reached 95 degrees, breaking the previous daily record by nine degrees and the monthly record by five degrees.

Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City sizzled to 90 degrees, according to the New Jersey Weather and Climate Network. By a wide margin, six degrees, that record was broken for the date. The official numbers will be issued Thursday.

It should fall just shy of the monthly record. Data goes back to 1873.

A powerful cold front will sag through New Jersey on Wednesday night into Thursday. Temperatures will fall into the 60s overnight and stay steady into the day. With no well above average weather in sight, it may be until 2020 until it will be beach weather again.

