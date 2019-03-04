Readers from around the region had strong reactions to a recent article in The Press of Atlantic City’s ongoing series, Reinventing AC, focused on black infant mortality rates.
The series, which began in February with blight and will run throughout the year, examines various issues facing Atlantic City as highlighted in special counsel James Johnsons’ report released in 2018.
In March, the series delves into public health beginning with a topic that health professionals said was a good barometer to judge the overall health of the city: infant and maternal mortality.
In particular, the story highlighted the efforts being undertaken by public and private organizations to improve outcomes for black infant and mothers who faced the highest rates of mortality both in the city, and among the highest in the state.
Some readers pointed out that infant mortality is not isolated to just one race, which is true.
“Black, white, Puerto Rican, Asian, Haitian, brown, red, yellow, or blue: bottom line babies and mothers aren’t eligible or easily accessible to care resulting in their demise,” said one reader.
“What about the other races who kids are dying for the same exact reason?” reads another comment.
Other readers shared their horror in learning the staggering statistics and some offered new suggestions.
“Prenatal checkups and well baby checkups are the key. There should be free services for that. Also no smoking or drinking. Don't be around smokers while pregnant,” commented a reader.
“You left out a key program that helps developmental delayed babies, from birth to 3, Early Intervention. WIC is a great program, but not for working parents, given they only have daytime hours,” said another.
One reader suggested free contraception and free reproductive health services as a solution and another said to also look to the hospitals and doctors as a possible cause.
An Early Head Start teacher at the Gateway Head Start in Atlantic City suggested a pregnant woman's program offered there with health information and resources.
“It's for low income families,” she said.
