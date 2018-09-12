MAYS LANDING — Jury selection is continuing Wednesday ahead of the April Kauffman murder trial.
11:32 a.m.: Judge Bernard DeLury has called a recess. So far, between yesterday and today, a total of 37 potential jurors have been pre-screened, while 81 have been excused.
11:05 a.m.: One juror was excused after explaining that he grew up around Pagans, including his dad.
“I understand there’s good and bad with it,” he said.
When asked by Judge Bernard DeLury if he could be impartial, he said, “Not fully, honestly.”
9:40 a.m.: The first five potential jurors have all been excused.
9:35 a.m.: Three of the first five potential jurors have already been excused due to their knowledge of the case.
One man said he read an article about the case this morning.
The second day of jury selection is about to begin for the trial of Ferdinand Augello. @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/twjssUUv6u— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) September 12, 2018
Retired Pagans leader Ferdinand “Freddy” Augello, 62, of Upper Township, is charged with Kauffman's 2012 murder in January along with April’s husband, James Kauffman, 68, who died in an apparent suicide two weeks later.
Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury said he hopes to gain a panel of 12 jurors and three alternates for the trial, with opening statements scheduled for Monday.
Jury selection began on Tuesday, where 56 potential jurors were excused and another 29 were pre-screened for the next round on Wednesday.
Augello has also been charged with conspiring to murder James Kauffman, and leading a drug ring out of James Kauffman’s medical office. The alleged hitman, Francis Mulholland, died in October 2013 from a drug overdose in his Villas home.
Follow along for updates.
