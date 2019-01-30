The heart of our frigid fall in temperatures will be on Thursday, prompting our first record cold day in over six months.
We will be waking up to a brutally cold morning. Thanks to the clear sky and strong cold air pouring into the region, temperatures around sunrise will be in the middle to upper single digits for the mainland. The shore only fares slightly warmer, in the low teens. That will be about 20 degrees below average.
However, that does not factor in the winds. Adding the northwest winds into the equation yield a wind chill in the negative teens! Looking at the data for Atlantic City International Airport, a wind chill of negative fifteen, which will be possible, occurs in about 30 percent of winters. So, it's not super rare, but it is unusual.
Back to the forecast. Wool socks, hats, coats, gloves and scarves will all be needed. Those of you working outdoors (hopefully not many) Thursday might want the hand warmers too. The morning will be in the teens, only to rise to 19 on the mainland (21 at the shore). The record lowest maximum temperature at A.C. Airport is 22 degrees, set back in 1966. We should have no problem breaking it.
We'll have deceptive sunshine, failing to cut any of the chill. Wind chills stay below 0 for much of the day. A wind chill advisory will remain in effect until 11 a.m. Winds will be a little weaken than Wednesday, our of the west-northwest around 15 mph.
The clear sky and lighter winds will then promote great radiational cooling on the mainland, where the heat from the day can quickly escape into outerspace. Temperatures fall into the single digits by midnight here, with a low of 6. The shore, aided by the milder ocean water, gets into the mid-teens.
The bone-chilling cold will continue into Tuesday. While the wind weakens, the cloud cover will block out any warming sun there will be quickly in the morning. Highs will be in the low 20s. Any record does look to be safe for this day.
This cloud cover will actually come from a piece of northern mid-level moisture that slides into the region. I still believe that high pressure at the surface does it's job to prevent any accumulating snow from falling. However, flurries can surely be around.
Friday night will see a few clouds move in, as lows drop into the upper teens and low 20s. It might feel like a shorts weather night by then.
