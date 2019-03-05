What I believe will be the last true winter cold snap of the season will take us through the rest of the week.
A mainly clear sky will start our day Tuesday. Temperatures will be drastically colder than Monday morning. We’re talking upper teens and in the low 20s rather than the mid-30s.
It will be winter coat weather, plus some extra gear like gloves, a hat or a scarf if you will be outside for more than a minute or two. This will continue for a week. A huge pool of cold air will fill its way eastward as a strong upper-level low-pressure system treks through Eastern Canada.
Afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid-30s, 10-15 degrees below average.
The saving grace will be the sun angle. It will be equivalent to mid-October and, as such, should warm up your house or car enough to prevent the heat from consistently running all day long.
A few clouds will fill in overnight.
Evening temperatures will fall into the 20s. Snow showers will be to the west.
Could one pass through our region? Sure, but it’s not likely and would not amount to much. By Wednesday, lows will be around 20 degrees.
A push of stiff northwest winds will drive to keep temperatures even colder than Tuesday.
Sustained winds will be around 15 mph. The winds will prevent the plentiful sun from warming the ground much. The result will be highs only in the upper 20s, a whopping 20 degrees below average!
In fact, the forecast high of 27 on the mainland would tie the record for the lowest maximum temperature March 6 at Atlantic City International Airport, set in 2015. Wind chills will be in the teens. It will be uncomfortable to be outside.
An even colder night will be expected Wednesday night. The combination of the clear sky and calming winds will promote quick cooling. Teens will be likely after midnight.
Come sunrise Thursday, expect only 10 degrees in Woodbine, Egg Harbor City or Hammonton. The shores will be in the upper teens. No record will be likely here.
We will begin our rebound of temperatures Thursday.
Morning sunshine will mix with afternoon clouds. You’ll want plenty of the cold weather gear still, though. Highs will struggle to reach above freezing.
It will be a good punch of cold air, but hardly unprecedented.
At Atlantic City International, we had two separate strings in which low temperatures were below 20 degrees for three nights in a row in 2017.
