Barnegat Light Mostly Sunny Sand Dunes

The massive sand dunes shine under the bright summer sun in Barnegat Light

 CRAIG MATTHEWS/Press Photographer

As we go into this week, we’ll see a lot of summer, but autumn’s arrival has made it into the seven-day forecast.

Sunday will be a seasonably warm day. Leftover clouds from last night’s cold front and spotty storms will be present. However, that will give way to sunshine by 7 a.m. or so. Temperatures will start off balmy by late September’s standards. I’d imagine many of us will still have the air conditioning on.

As we go through the day, high pressure will fill in from New England. Northerly winds and dry air will give us another comfortable day.

During the afternoon, highs will reach the upper 70s on the sand and low 80s on the mainland. We’ll lose that stickiness as well. Water temperatures again will be well above average. Dunk your feet in, but don’t go in without a lifeguard. After Thursday’s drowning in Cape May, remind everyone to stay safe.

Sunday evening will see a few clouds build in. This will be ahead of a warm front that will pass Monday morning. No rain will be expected. Overnight lows will range from the mid-50s on the mainland to the mid-60s at the shore.

On Monday, surface high pressure will lock itself into the Deep South. Aloft, a ridge of high pressure will expand and strengthen, bringing southwesterly winds. It will be around seasonable with plenty of sunshine. All outdoor work and after-school activities look great. It’ll be a great night to leave the windows open.

Tuesday will be similar to Sunday. We’ll have plenty of blue sky and low dew points. A few 80-degree readings will dot the afternoon. At the shore, we’ll be in the mid-70s. I believe you could call it a bonus day for you summer lovers.

Wednesday will be the day the heat accumulates, and we’ll go out with a record-setting bang. The morning will start in the mid-60s, which is about average for July. Southwest winds will push the area into the 70s during the morning, and we’ll have plenty of 80-degree readings by noon.

I’m going with a high temperature of 88 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport. That will break the previous daily high of 85 in 2013.

That would also be tied for the fourth hottest October day in recorded history. Have an extra day off work to use? Retired? Have the day off? Head to the shore and soak in the last bits of summer, with highs in the low 80s.

Finally, we’ll continue to be in minor flood stage during all high tides until the Monday night high tides. Water inundation of 6 to 12 inches will be likely on the vulnerable roads, with no damage to homes.

In short, if you typically flood, you will here.

