Parts of South Jersey are in a moderate drought For the first time since April of 2017, some of the Garden State is hurting for water. Salem County, as well as a small part of Gloucester County, were placed in moderate drought stage by the United States Drought Monitor on Thursday. Only 2.75% of the state is in drought while 66.97% of the state are in "Abnormally Dry" conditions. This pre-drought condition includes essentially everywhere south of the White Horse Pike. This is in an increase from 47.92% on Sept. 19. Drought conditions range from abnormally dry, classified as D0, all the way to Exceptional Drought, D4. Here are the threat levels, along with their meaning.

Abnormally Dry - D0 This stage either means the region will go into drought if rain does not come, or will come out of drought. According to the United States Drought Monitor, Abnormally Dry conditions bring: Delayed planting and stunted crop growth An elevated fire danger Lawns that brown early, along with wilted gardens A decline in surface water levels Abnormally Dry conditions can reasonably be expected at least once a year in New Jersey.

Moderate Drought - D1 This is the first official drought category. During this time: Irrigation use increases Hay and grain yields are lower than normal Honey production declines Wildfires and ground fires increase Trees and landscaping are stressed; fish are stressed Voluntary water conservation is requested; reservoir and lake levels are below normal capacity

Severe Drought - D2 Severe drought is when day to day impacts are felt by the general population. This includes: Outdoor water restrictions are implemented Warnings are issued on outdoor burns Water quality is poor Golf courses conserve water Crops are impacted in both yield and fruit size Producers begin feeding cattle Poor air quality Trees are brittle and susceptible to insects Fish kills occur

Extreme Drought - D3 Extreme drought brings increased strain on resources in the area, including: Crop loss is widespread Christmas tree farms are stressed Wells are running dry Well drillers and bulk water haulers see increased business Water recreation and hunting are modified Wildlife disease outbreak is observed Extremely reduced flow to ceased flow of water is observed River temperatures are warm Extreme drought is rare in New Jersey and occurs perhaps once a decade.

Exceptional Drought - D4 Exceptional Drought stage is extremely rare in New Jersey. The only time once has occurred since 2000 was between Aug. 20-26, 2002. Even still, the only counties in this category were Salem and a very small part of Cumberland County (Stow Creek and Greenwich). During this stage, crop less is widespread. Water emergencies go into place as well. In 2002, the Great Egg Harbor River, as other small streams in South Jersey, were at a then all-time low. The former Seaview Mariott Resort in Galloway had to reduce their water usage. Landscapers cut their works because they couldn't cut lawns.

