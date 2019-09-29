As we go into this week, we’ll see a lot of summer, but autumn’s arrival has made it into the seven-day forecast.
Sunday will be a seasonably warm day. Leftover clouds from last night’s cold front and spotty storms will be present. However, that will give way to sunshine by 7 a.m. or so. Temperatures will start off balmy by late September’s standards. I’d imagine many of us will still have the air conditioning on.
As we go through the day, high pressure will fill in from New England. Northerly winds and dry air will give us another comfortable day.
During the afternoon, highs will reach the upper 70s on the sand and low 80s on the mainland. We’ll lose that stickiness as well. Water temperatures again will be well above average. Dunk your feet in, but don’t go in without a lifeguard. After Thursday’s drowning in Cape May, remind everyone to stay safe.
Sunday evening will see a few clouds build in. This will be ahead of a warm front that will pass Monday morning. No rain will be expected. Overnight lows will range from the mid-50s on the mainland to the mid-60s at the shore.
On Monday, surface high pressure will lock itself into the Deep South. Aloft, a ridge of high pressure will expand and strengthen, bringing southwesterly winds. It will be around seasonable with plenty of sunshine. All outdoor work and after-school activities look great. It’ll be a great night to leave the windows open.
Tuesday will be similar to Sunday. We’ll have plenty of blue sky and low dew points. A few 80-degree readings will dot the afternoon. At the shore, we’ll be in the mid-70s. I believe you could call it a bonus day for you summer lovers.
Wednesday will be the day the heat accumulates, and we’ll go out with a record-setting bang. The morning will start in the mid-60s, which is about average for July. Southwest winds will push the area into the 70s during the morning, and we’ll have plenty of 80-degree readings by noon.
I’m going with a high temperature of 88 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport. That will break the previous daily high of 85 in 2013.
That would also be tied for the fourth hottest October day in recorded history. Have an extra day off work to use? Retired? Have the day off? Head to the shore and soak in the last bits of summer, with highs in the low 80s.
Finally, we’ll continue to be in minor flood stage during all high tides until the Monday night high tides. Water inundation of 6 to 12 inches will be likely on the vulnerable roads, with no damage to homes.
In short, if you typically flood, you will here.
Parts of South Jersey are in a moderate drought
For the first time since April of 2017, some of the Garden State is hurting for water. Salem County, as well as a small part of Gloucester County, were placed in moderate drought stage by the United States Drought Monitor on Thursday.
Only 2.75% of the state is in drought while 66.97% of the state are in "Abnormally Dry" conditions. This pre-drought condition includes essentially everywhere south of the White Horse Pike. This is in an increase from 47.92% on Sept. 19.
Drought conditions range from abnormally dry, classified as D0, all the way to Exceptional Drought, D4. Here are the threat levels, along with their meaning.
Abnormally Dry - D0
This stage either means the region will go into drought if rain does not come, or will come out of drought.
According to the United States Drought Monitor, Abnormally Dry conditions bring:
Delayed planting and stunted crop growth
An elevated fire danger
Lawns that brown early, along with wilted gardens
A decline in surface water levels
Abnormally Dry conditions can reasonably be expected at least once a year in New Jersey.
Moderate Drought - D1
This is the first official drought category. During this time:
Irrigation use increases
Hay and grain yields are lower than normal
Honey production declines
Wildfires and ground fires increase
Trees and landscaping are stressed; fish are stressed
Voluntary water conservation is requested; reservoir and lake levels are below normal capacity
Severe Drought - D2
Severe drought is when day to day impacts are felt by the general population. This includes:
Outdoor water restrictions are implemented
Warnings are issued on outdoor burns
Water quality is poor
Golf courses conserve water
Crops are impacted in both yield and fruit size
Producers begin feeding cattle
Poor air quality
Trees are brittle and susceptible to insects
Fish kills occur
Extreme Drought - D3
Extreme drought brings increased strain on resources in the area, including:
Crop loss is widespread
Christmas tree farms are stressed
Wells are running dry
Well drillers and bulk water haulers see increased business
Water recreation and hunting are modified
Wildlife disease outbreak is observed
Extremely reduced flow to ceased flow of water is observed
River temperatures are warm
Extreme drought is rare in New Jersey and occurs perhaps once a decade.
Exceptional Drought - D4
Exceptional Drought stage is extremely rare in New Jersey. The only time once has occurred since 2000 was between Aug. 20-26, 2002. Even still, the only counties in this category were Salem and a very small part of Cumberland County (Stow Creek and Greenwich).
During this stage, crop less is widespread. Water emergencies go into place as well. In 2002, the Great Egg Harbor River, as other small streams in South Jersey, were at a then all-time low. The former Seaview Mariott Resort in Galloway had to reduce their water usage. Landscapers cut their works because they couldn't cut lawns.
