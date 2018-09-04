6:30 a.m. update: The temperature at Atlantic City International Airport reached 91 degrees on Monday. That means that we would only have to go until Wednesday with 90 degree or greater weather to have a heat wave occur.
Back to school and back to a (potential) heat wave.
As students, teachers, bus drivers and parents wake up to the early morning alarm and head out the door, thoughts of summer break will not feel all that distant. Sometimes, you need to ease into things. Starting our week after Labor Day crisp and mild makes the new school year feel all the more “real,” right?
A ridge of high pressure is sitting square overhead. A deeper dig into the pattern shows a 594 dm (decameter) thick ridge overhead. In the weather world, when you’re talking a 594 dm ridge, that is rare territory. The thicker the ridge, the more heat it can hold. When you hit 591 dm, that’s in the top 90 percent for thickest days.
There's nothing worse than stepping on your blacktop driveway on a hot summer day, right? We…
So, for Tuesday, we’re talking heat, and plenty of it. More sun than clouds will take us through the day, with the early September sun doing it’s best to heat the ground. Temperatures shoot through the 80s during the morning and then peak at 93 degrees during the afternoon (upper-80s at the shore).
Now, the record for the region is 92º. So, with a forecast above that, I believe we have a greater than a 50/50 shot of breaking the record. At the least, we would just tie it. We'll monitor it as the day goes on.
Being that water temperatures are at their peak now, we have plenty of humidity to go along with that. Therefore, a peak heat index at or just above 100 is expected.
A heat advisory is in effect for Tuesday in Ocean County, according to the National Weather …
A clear sky will take us through the night. However, there will be patches of fog that develop late. A nighttime swim in the pool sounds like a great idea if you can do it. Lows will be in the low- to mid-70s. As long as we stay above 74 degrees, we will have the record for the warmest minimum temperature on record.
If you’re rooting for the heat wave, Wednesday will need to be closely watched. Morning fog will give way to sunshine. A cold front will push close to our region as Atlantic Canadian high pressure builds in. While the front won’t reach us, there will be a shift in the wind to the south or southeast. This may bring just enough of an onshore wind to keep us just below 90. Regardless, it will be humid with plenty of sunshine. So it should feel similar to Tuesday.
Another balmy, mainly clear night is in store for us Wednesday night. The front pulls away Thursday, allowing our airmass to be controlled from the Deep South. That means low 90s for the Mainland and upper 80s for the shore. Plenty of sunshine, with just a couple of clouds, are expected.
There's nothing worse than stepping on your blacktop driveway on a hot summer day, right? We…
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.