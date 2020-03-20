Spring fever came with record high temperatures Friday, smashing numbers not seen on March 20 since the 1940s.
Atlantic City International Airport reached 83 degrees just before 4 p.m. This broke the old record of 82 degrees in 1945. Records at the airport go back to 1943. It was the fourth earliest 80 degree reading in history.
The spring equinox will start at 11:49 p.m. Thursday in the Northern Hemisphere, the earlies…
Millville also broke a record high. The summery high temperature of 80 degrees smashed the previous record of 76, set back in 1948. It was the fifth earliest 80 degree day in history.
Average high temperatures for Mar 20 are in the mid-50s, putting the region at an astounding 25 to 30 degrees above average. Typically, 80 degree temperatures aren't seen until mid-April.
According to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet, Atlantic City International Airport has seen 4 more days per March through May time period with high temperatures above 80 in 2020 than when records started.
