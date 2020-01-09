The winter jackets, hat and gloves can collect dust once again. Sweater and even T-shirt weather will return for the weekend, and beyond, with eyes turned toward a potential pair of record-breaking days.
Temperatures have been rising all night long, and by the time the sun rises, we’ll be in the 32-36 degree range, right around where our high temperatures were Thursday. Southwest winds will blow as clouds thicken.
Southwest winds will be the theme for the weekend. High pressure that was right over South Jersey on Thursday will be located offshore. Still, we’ll be located under its influence and act almost like a Bermuda high would during the summer. A low-pressure system will move out of the Great Plains, into the Midwest and into New England over the weekend.
Those two systems will squeeze warm January air from the Gulf of Mexico and into our way.
In terms of what we’ll actually experience, it’ll be a mild Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s, highest well inland, like Buena.
Temperatures will only fall a few degrees overnight, propped up by the incoming air mass. Temperatures will stay in the 50s throughout the night, making it a comfortable night to be out and about. There may be a shower after midnight, but not enough of a chance to bring the umbrella out.
Despite the cloud cover Saturday, it will be dry and the daytime will heat temperatures up to likely record levels. I have a high temperature of 64 degrees on the mainland. At Atlantic City International Airport, that would break the previous daily record high of 62 degrees, set just two years ago.
Even the shore will be in the upper 50s, though likely in a thick fog. It’ll be T-shirt weather for most of us, making it a good day to take care of yard work, an outdoor project or hit the tennis court.
Again, temperatures will be very mild Saturday night. In fact, a record maximum low temperature will likely be broken for the 24-hour Saturday period. We’ll stay between 55-60 degrees. You don’t even need a jacket for that! Lows in this range are more typical for West Palm Beach than West Atlantic City this time of year.
I expect a few hours of rain between 4 and 11 a.m. But your Sunday morning won’t be a washout. A cold front will trail behind but likely not until another record high temperature is broken. Given the forecast of an early afternoon frontal passage, highs should be in the low 60s at the shore and 67 at A.C. Airport, which would tie the (recent) daily record of 67 in 2017.
Winds will be strong, first from the southwest and then to the northwest. Gusts will top out around 40 mph, enough to topple over some lawn furniture.
Sunday afternoon will see some sunshine. Temperatures will be cool but still stay in the 50s, good for more outdoor activities.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.