The historically low snowfall in the region this past winter meant departments of public works crews were able to save salt and money, all while getting to work on other projects and maintenance.
“We used no (tons of) salt, no brine. ... We didn’t put the trucks out, we just had the guys use a pellet for schools, the police stations and sidewalks,” said Bill Macomber, director of Public Works for Avalon.
The South Jersey region had the least snowiest snow season, accounting for all snow after Oct. 1, according to Dave Robinson, the New Jersey state climatologist, based on records going back to 1895. The average across the area this season was 0.6 inches. March also broke a record, with no accumulating snow. For local DPW crews, it’s the least amount in recent memory.
“This is the first winter that I can remember doing this,” said Macomber, who has worked in the borough for more than 25 years.
“It’s a record,” said Nick Nouragas, supervising accountant at the Atlantic County Department of Public Works. Nouragas has been with the county’s DPW for nearly 10 years.
“We used around 500 tons of salt (this past winter). We did not run any brine this year. In contrast to last year, we used 5,500 tons of salt,” said Jay Steinmetz, supervising engineer for the Atlantic County DPW.
At $56.80 per ton of salt, that is a large cost savings for the county DPW. Based strictly on salt alone, the Atlantic County DPW used $284,000 less. The excess salt is stored away and can be used next winter, paying dividends for the budget. In Avalon, the money saved on costs associated with de-icing, such as overtime and equipment, rolls into the city’s budget.
The lack of snow also meant safer roads.
“I felt fortunate that there were no accidents. ... Nobody went over a bridge that was frozen over. Nobody was hurt, nobody was killed,” Steinmetz said.
Atlantic City International Airport had the second warmest December-through-March period in recorded history, dating to 1943. Cape May was also the second warmest, with records to 1894. That allowed for Public Works crews to focus on other activities.
“We had some road surfaces that get beat up, and we dropped hot mix down in places like Delilah Road (which runs primarily through Egg Harbor Township). It takes a lot of planning to do that,” Steinmetz said.
According to the New Jersey Department of Transportation, hot mix asphalt is a mixture of asphalt binder and graded mineral aggregate, mixed at extremely hot temperatures. It’s then compacted to form a pavement layer.
In Avalon, much of their snow-free time was spend maintaining and cleaning borough property.
“The problem with our budgeting cycle is that it (money for spring projects) doesn’t come until April. ... We’ve been cleaning our trucks and maintaining the buildings, cleaning the handrails and boardwalks, replacing damaged materials from the boardwalk,” Macomber said.
While DPWs still had to take the usual preparations last fall for the winter ahead, the wear and tear on the crews was lower. The number of overnights plowing roadways and weekend days laying brine on the streets was kept to a minimum, and in some areas wasn’t necessary at all.
“We felt rested,” Steinmetz said.
According to the Climate Prediction Center, December 2020 through February 2021 had a 40 to 50 percent chance of being above average, with equal chances of a wetter or drier than average season. Detailed winter forecasts typically come out in October.
