12 p.m. update: Atlantic City International Airport has soared to 90 degrees. That now ties the October record for hottest day during the month. The last October 90 degree day was in 2007. Furthermore, Millville broke the daily record, which was 86 degrees.
It didn't take long for a new daily record to be set in South Jersey on a rare October scorcher.
The 11 a.m. update reported a temperature of 85 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport. That ties the record set in 2013 and 2002. Records at the airport go back to 1943.
This was expected for days, as a strong ridge of high pressure in the Deep South and on offshore wind pumped in hot air from the Gulf of Mexico. The Southern Plains and South have been setting heat records over the past week. That air finally made it to South Jersey.
This will put the all-time October high temperature in jeopardy as well. On two occasions has the land cooked to 90 during the month at A.C. Airport, the last being in 2007. Given that 85 degrees occurred so early, there is a better than not chance of that occurring. At the very least, expect a tie. When the 70 degree, sticky, dew points are factored in, it'll feel like the low to mid-90s. Take the typical summer precautions.
Around the region, the record daily high temperature at Millville is 86 degrees, likely to be broken on Wednesday as well. Atlantic City Marina and Cape May both need a high of 85 to top their record. A.C. Airport is the only first-order climate site in the area, which are held to a higher standard of reporting.
Seventh - September 24, 2010
Fittingly, the earliest date on this list is also the hottest one. This is credence to the slightly higher sun angle and being closer to the residual summer heat.
The thermometer reached 93 degrees on this day.
The Press Archives reported that it was the forty-fifth day over 90 for the year, which was and still is a record.
Fifth (Tie) - September 25, 1970 and 2010
For 2010, the 90 degree reading was the ever so slight cool down from the 93 degree scorcher the day before. Back in 1970 this was a great excuse to skip out of work on a Friday and head to the shore.
Fourth - September 26, 1970
... And, perhaps stay at the shore too. The 90 degree heat that next day in 1970, a Saturday also had an overnight low of 71.
Third - September 27, 1998
Another 93 degree scorcher made it a roaster for the tail end of September. This shattered the previous record of 87.
More impressive might have been the record at Atlantic City itself, though. The 85 degree high broke a then 137-record. The mark in 1861 was way before air conditioners, and 19 years before Thomas Edison put a patent on the incandescent light bulb, according to the Institute for Energy Research.
As long as A.C. Airport reaches 90 on Wednesday this week, it will take over third place.
Second - October 5, 1959
South Jersey took something of a fall break from the 90 degree heat, only to return on October 5.
On that date in 1959, the thermometer sat at 90 degrees.
First - October 7, 2007
Atlantic City International Airport had a 90 degree Sunday sizzler on October 7, 2007, the latest on record.
According to the Press Archives, heat exhaustion set in to some participating in the 18 mile run on Long Beach Island. Barnegat Light First Aid Squad Capt. Carol VanMeter reported that one runner was found unconscious and one was in serious condition.
"It was complete bedlam. People vomiting, passing out. They were even wandering away, I guess to walk off the run, and they were collapsing," VanMeter said at the time.
So, where is 90 degree heat the average in early October?
The Desert Southwest is where you want to be.
Tuscon averages 90 degrees on October 2. Phoenix, Arizona, Yuma, Arizona and Palm Springs, California, still don't cool down below 90, on average.
