12 p.m. update: Atlantic City International Airport has soared to 90 degrees. That now ties the October record for hottest day during the month. The last October 90 degree day was in 2007. Furthermore, Millville broke the daily record, which was 86 degrees. 

It didn't take long for a new daily record to be set in South Jersey on a rare October scorcher.

The 11 a.m. update reported a temperature of 85 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport. That ties the record set in 2013 and 2002. Records at the airport go back to 1943. 

This was expected for days, as a strong ridge of high pressure in the Deep South and on offshore wind pumped in hot air from the Gulf of Mexico. The Southern Plains and South have been setting heat records over the past week. That air finally made it to South Jersey. 

This will put the all-time October high temperature in jeopardy as well. On two occasions has the land cooked to 90 during the month at A.C. Airport, the last being in 2007. Given that 85 degrees occurred so early, there is a better than not chance of that occurring. At the very least, expect a tie. When the 70 degree, sticky, dew points are factored in, it'll feel like the low to mid-90s. Take the typical summer precautions. 

Around the region, the record daily high temperature at Millville is 86 degrees, likely to be broken on Wednesday as well. Atlantic City Marina and Cape May both need a high of 85 to top their record. A.C. Airport is the only first-order climate site in the area, which are held to a higher standard of reporting. 

