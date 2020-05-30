EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — After six years of dormancy of selling food to the public, Reed's Farm has started to grow produce again as the first step toward having an organic farm.
The more than 70 acres of property off Spruce Avenue would not be flickering back to life without a combination of a group of local people coming together.
Meaningful Purpose, a new nonprofit organization, is dedicated to creating a local farm that will serve as an animal rescue, a platform for sustainable organic farming and an employer for individuals with special needs. The group includes Cookie Till, the owner of Steve and Cookies in Margate, Lenny Varvaro, the owner of Pay Less Liquors in Atlantic City, and healthcare executive Beth Senay.
Meaningful Purpose partnered with CARING, Inc., a 501(c)3 organization that works to prevent the premature institutionalization of seniors and adults with special needs or developmental disabilities. CARING, Inc. plans to eventually put two CARINGHouse group homes on the property.
The residents of the CARINGHouse group homes located on the land, as well as other CARINGHouse residents and other adults with developmental disabilities, will have the opportunity to work on the farm.
CARING, Inc. spent $1.065 million to purchase the property in February, said Joseph Dougherty, executive director of operations for CARING, Inc.
"The CARING Board was very supportive of this project and obviously willing to commit significant resources to it so that the residents of our CARINGHouses as well as residents of our larger South Jersey community would be able to participate in the sustainable farming operation that the Meaningful Purpose group will create on this site," Dougherty said.
In the future, CARING, Inc. would have to appear before the township's planning board to seek approvals for the group homes, said Peter J. Miller, the township administrator.
Till, Varvaro, Jenna Cook, who is the board counsel for Meaningful Purpose and Brian DeRias, the farm manager, were all at the farm on a recent Tuesday working to towards the production of the first food to come from the farm for public sale in years.
Even though CARING, INC. purchased the Reed Farm, the Reed name will still be used to honor the Reed brothers, Bill Reed Sr., who was known as Big Billy, and Robert Reed, who worked the land, Till said.
The farm was started in 1907, while the well-known roadside farm market opened in 1978. Reed's Farm and produce stand had been a go-to place for locals seeking Jersey Fresh vegetables, including tomatoes and corn.
Varvaro and Till, who knew each other socially each had a similar idea, and mutual friend brought them together last fall.
"To me, this is just a magical spot. It really is," Till said. "For the last 30 years, every time I drove through here I thought, 'Oh my God, it's so pretty here. There is just something really special.'"
CARING, INC. in leasing the property to Meaningful Purpose for the organic farm and the animal sanctuary.
"The animals are working because we are all organic. We want to do regenerative farming here. For that, you need the animal's input, their poop," said Till, who has ducks and chickens on the farm, and a donkey is arriving next week.
Children's cooking class will go head to head with South Jersey chefs at Men R' Cookin' fundraising event
Cookie Till didn’t install a small home-style kitchen at the Atlantic City Boys and Girls ei…
Future planned permanent structures that will be built in the farm - a horse barn and a community center — will need to be approved by the N.J. Pineland Commission and the township, Varvaro said.
"What we were allowed to do was replicate what was here before," said Varvaro. who added Purple Martins birds have been brought onto the site to help eat the aerial insects.
The plan is for the food that is grown at the farm to be also sold there and eventually to be sold to restaurants, Varvaro said.
"Unfortunately trying to start something like this in the middle of a pandemic is kind of difficult," Varvaro said. "We had to scale back our vision and ideas into phases. The first phase is the greenhouse, the animals and the market... Hopefully, by next year, we will have the kids working on the farm."
All revenues and profits derived from the farm will be put back into the organization to further help all those less fortunate.
