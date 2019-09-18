The referee who forced a Buena Regional High School wrestler to cut his dreadlocks in December has been suspended for two years after an investigation by the state Division of Civil Rights.
The agreement between the division and the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association includes implicit bias training for officials and staff involved in high school athletics across New Jersey.
High school wrestling referee Alan Maloney officiates the 106-pound District 32 Final last season at Williamstown High School.
The incident occurred Dec. 19 during Buena’s dual meet against Oakcrest. Referee Alan Maloney allegedly would not allow Buena wrestler Andrew Johnson to compete with a cover over his hair. Maloney reportedly said Johnson either had to have his hair cut or forfeit his match. Maloney is white, and Johnson is black.
“Student athletes should be able to compete with each other on a level playing field,” Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said in a statement. “Racial discrimination in the enforcement of the rules of any sport is inconsistent with the spirit of fair play. The Division on Civil Rights’ action today makes it less likely that any student athlete will have to endure discrimination that not only undermines fair competition but also violates our state laws.”
The NJSIAA is a private nonprofit that governs interscholastic athletics across New Jersey and whose members include 437 high schools.
The agreement between the division and the NJSIAA details the results of parallel investigations by the two organizations, including interviews with Johnson, Maloney, the NJSIAA rules interpreter, NJSIAA officials, members of the New Jersey Wrestling Officials Association and the rules interpreter for the National Federation of State High School Associations, which develops and publishes the rules for high school wrestling across the country.
This story is developing.
