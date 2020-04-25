Question: I have inherited a lovely antique mahogany Regina Music Box, the gift of a late friend who was my weekly piano teacher for 18 years. Hand-cranked and complete with 26 original discs and instructions for play, it was advertised as a “Regina Phone that furnishes musical entertainment for everyone and plays 1,000 tunes.” Anything you can tell me about this wonderful gift will be deeply appreciated. — J.T., Mount Holly
Answer: Introduced in 1892 by the Regina Music Box Company of New York, the Regina Phone is a combination music box and phonograph that produces music box tunes on discs.
In 1860, Gustave Brachausen and Paul Reissner, employees of a German music box firm, set up their own eventually very successful polyphon company in Leipzig. After years of selling their boxes of imports to the U.S., the owners decided to move their company to the United States, where they became the R.M.B. Co., Regina Music Box Company, America’s first combination phonograph/music box maker.
From 1890 to 1920, the company produced more than 100,000 music boxes. Unfortunately, only a few have survived.
In 1900, Regina Phones sold for approximately $12 each. Recently, one with 26 disks brought $2,800.
Question: Included in some silverware I recently purchased at a garage sale is a child’s silver Mr. Planters Peanuts knife, fork and spoons set. Marked “Carlton by Oneida,” the spoons are 6 inches long, and the knife and fork each measure 5 inches. There is a “Mr. Peanut” head at the top of each piece, and raised silver peanut shells cover the front and back of each handle. Although used, the set is in very good condition, and I am interested in anything you can tell me about it. — Y.R., Woodbine
Answer: The child’s 3-piece silver-plated dining set is an advertising and promotional product made for the Planters Nut & Chocolate Company during the 1950s.
The “Carlton by Oneida” mark indicates the set was made by the Carlton division of Oneida Silversmiths located in New York. Founded in 1877, Oneida originally made silver-plated items, including hotel flatware, and added sterling silver pieces in 1946.
One of the company’s highly popular lines was the children’s set of five spoons made to celebrate the five Dionne quintuplets — Cecile, Emile, Marie, Annette and Yvonne — for a number of years following their birth in 1934.
Although collectors paid as much as $100 to own a Planter Peanuts child’s set like yours in 1992, your Mr. Peanut silver-plated promotional child’s eating set currently can be purchased for $20 to $25.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Email: treasuresby alyce81@hotmail.com. Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.