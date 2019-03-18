ATLANTIC CITY — Bart Blatstein, owner of the Showboat hotel, cleared a regulatory hurdle Monday and is one step closer to bringing casino gaming back to the Boardwalk property.
The Casino Control Commission approved Blatstein's petition for a statement of compliance, a preliminary requirement for securing a full casino license.
The Philadelphia-based developer purchased the 1.4 million-square-foot Showboat in January 2016 for $23 million. In July of that year, Blatstein reopened the closed casino as a non-gaming hotel.
In October, Blatstein sought approval from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority to convert 264 hotel rooms in Showboat into market-rate rental apartments. The CRDA, a state agency with zoning and land-use authority over Atlantic City’s Tourism District, approved his request in November. Blatstein had originally planned to have the apartments available for occupancy by this summer.
This is a developing story check back for updates.
