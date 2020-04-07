I’ve got some good news: the virus outbreak has not shut down the sky. When we need the sky the most, it’s there.
If Tuesday night is even slightly clear, the biggest full moon of the year will be visible. These next few weeks, Venus will blaze at essentially its brightest, vastly outshining any other point of light in the heavens. If you’re willing to peek out before dawn next week, you can see three days in a row of the crescent moon stepping past one bright planet after another in a marvelous line of planets—Jupiter, Saturn and Mars.
I’ll also be telling you today about some of my glimpses of the great sights of the past few weeks. And I’ll finish by identifying the remarkable comet some of us will be observing in telescopes and binoculars these next two weeks — but which all of us might — just possibly might — see with the naked eye in May as the U.S.’s best comet in 23 years.
Biggest moon of the year: The full moons of February and March were closer than usual and therefore big and impressive. But Tuesday’s full moon of April is the biggest of the year. The exact time of this full moon is 10:35 p.m. However, the exact time that Earth and Moon are closest is at 2 p.m., long before moonrise. They are then 221,722 miles apart — more than 30,000 miles closer together than when most separated. A further twist is that the moon is a few thousand miles closer to us (roughly the radius of Earth’s diameter) at our point on Earth’s surface when it is high in the sky as opposed to when it is low. And yet the famous “moon illusion” tends to make the moon appear (not really measure) bigger when low in the sky.
The bottom line is that the moon will look extra-big and special at any time Tuesday night (and pretty impressive Wednesday night). And the full moon of April is best known in Native American lore as the Egg Moon or Grass Moon.
Venus flames on: The beacon-like light in the west after sunset now is the blazingly bright planet Venus. Only one season every eight years do we see Venus as high as it is this spring. For the next two weeks, Venus keeps setting just after 11:30 p.m., its maximum of fully 4 hours, or almost 4 hours, after the sunset.
Once night fully falls, especially far from city lights, you can glimpse — with naked eye or binoculars — the tiny dipper shape of the Pleiades star cluster to the lower right from Venus. Last week and this past weekend, when Venus passed its nearest to the Pleiades — a bit nearer than it has in centuries — the views with naked eye, binoculars and telescopes were just amazingly pretty. The most extraordinary of the Venus-Pleiades views I got was at 10:04 p.m. Thursday when, from southeast of Millville, my Comet Catcher telescope showed me the intense blip of the International Space Station gliding through the Pleiades with Venus simultaneously right at the cluster’s edge. This week, look for the rather bright star Aldebaran (the orange eye of Taurus the Bull) well to the left of Venus.
The moon parade of the dawn planets: The line formed, right to left, by Jupiter, Saturn and Mars is lengthening but is still impressive these next few weeks. What will really be beautiful is seeing the crescent moon to the right of Jupiter on the morning of April 14, just below Saturn on April 15, and lower left of Mars on April 16. Of the three planets, Jupiter is brightest by far and the rapidly brightening Mars is now a little brighter than Saturn. But to see any of these planets well, you need to be looking fairly low in the southeast around 5:30 a.m.
Comet ATLAS Y4 is coming: Comet brightness predictions are tricky. Could new Comet ATLAS Y4 outshine the brightest stars and display a Big-Dipper-length tail after sunsets in late May? Maybe.
