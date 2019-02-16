Almost all of South Jersey was dry Saturday As we look ahead to the rest of the holiday weekend, that will be the case again: Dry days, though a night full of (mostly) wet weather.
Temperatures at sunrise Sunday will be in the low 20s on the mainland and the upper 20s at the shore. That’s jacket weather and right around seasonable for this time of year.
A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens durin…
Ample sunshine will be with the region during the day, with just a few clouds during the afternoon. High pressure will make a quick trip through South Jersey. Being of Canadian origins, high temperatures will be a bit cooler than Saturday, staying around 40 degrees — about 5 degrees below average for mid-February.
Clouds will quickly build in after dark. A storm system will race in from the southeastern United States. Rain showers look to begin between 8 and 11 p.m., from south to north. While in Saturday’s column the potential for mixing was there, I believe there will be little to none, and not a big impact on any plans. Overall, expect a rainy evening. Rain will continue overnight. However, I am optimistic rain will end by the morning commute between 4 and 7 a.m. Just carry your jacket, with temperatures in the mid 30s to start.
As low pressure slides offshore, the sunshine will increase. By the afternoon, the winds will turn gusty. Expect north to northwest winds of 15 mph for Presidents Day. Temperatures will stay around seasonable in the mid 40s. Presidents Day weekend can be seen as a gauge for what the summer tourist season will bring. If you will be off or not working, it might be worth taking the time to visit our many fine shops and restaurants at the shore.
The winds will lighten up overnight Monday. Temperatures under the mainly clear sky will drop back in to the mid 20s.
Tuesday will see the impact of those northerly winds. High temperatures during the afternoon will be in the upper 30s.
However, with the mostly sunny sky, it should cut some of the chill out.
Then, we turn to the Wednesday-to-Thursday time frame. The storm has been on the radar since the middle of last week, and there is still time to go. However, what I can tell you is it will not be an all-wintry event. Either mix to rain, or even all rain, will be likely. Anticipate strong onshore winds. Plus, with the full moon Tuesday, coastal flooding looks to be a concern. Right now, I am favoring a start time during the second half of Wednesday. (tncms-asset)fc9eb9c8-2978-11e9-a181-00163ec2aa77[2](/tncms-asset)
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.