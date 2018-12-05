On Dec 5, 2016, 31-year-old Trooper Frankie Williams died in a while responding to a call about an erractic driver on Route 55 in Millville.

The deadly crash also took the life of the other vehicle's driver, Lloyd Rudley, 61, of Elmer, Salem County. An investigation found Rudley suffered a medical emergency while behind the wheel, causing his vehicle to cross the grass median into oncoming traffic and collide with Williams' patrol car.

GALLERY: State Police Trooper Frankie Williams funeral

1 of 63