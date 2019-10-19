Tropical Storm Nestor, which made landfall in Florida on Saturday morning, will hurry offshore from the Carolinas and provide for a soggy Sunday. Damaging winds and coastal flooding will not be ruled out.
We should start the morning dry. Temperatures will sit around 50 degrees at sunrise.
Nestor will be a remnant system by the time the rain starts Sunday. While the strong winds associated with the storm will be confined close to the center, which will pass about 200-300 miles to our southeast, the rain shield will be in South Jersey.
That means it is looking like a washout for more people. Rain will begin between 8 and 10 a.m., from south to north. From there, expect periods of rain throughout the day. I still believe those of you in Stafford Township, Hammonton or Bridgeton will have lulls in the activity. However, the rest of us, we will be soaked.
Pockets of roadway flooding will be possible throughout the day. Additionally, there will be spotty areas of minor stage coastal flooding during the midday high tide. Move your cars if you will be in the most vulnerable locations.
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci will be the featured guest at the New Jersey Coastal Coalit…
In terms of winds, it’ll turn breezy during the afternoon. Expect northeast to north winds of 15-20 mph. Gusts will be 25-30 on the mainland, with the shore being in the 30s.
Overall, it’ll be a dreary day for many, with highs in the low 60s. Rain will end between 7 and 9 p.m. The saving grace for those of you sun lovers is that at least we need this rain. Everywhere south of about the Atlantic City Expressway is in a moderate drought. Rainfall totals will be between 0.25 to 0.50 inches in western Atlantic, southern Ocean and western Cumberland counties. Everywhere to the southeast of that will be 0.50 to 1 inch.
So, it will be a good soaking.
Once the rain ends, we’ll clear out pretty quickly. Winds will stay elevated throughout the evening, giving us a mild night. Lows will be around 50 on the mainland and mid-50s at the shore. You can leave the windows open.
High pressure will then squeeze in from the north for a dry Monday. Plentiful sunshine will kick off the week. Seasonable, late October weather will take hold, meaning highs in the mid- to upper 60s.
Monday evening will be comfortable for a campfire or stroll. Temperatures will fall through the 60s. Another system will be on the way Tuesday.
I don’t foresee Tuesday to be a washout. Some sprinkles will be possible during the morning, which actually will be pulling in moisture from Sunday’s Nestor remnants. During the afternoon, a cold front will sweep through, bringing two to five hours of rain. Brief, heavy rain will be possible. Highs will reach the mid-60s on a south wind with a potential high of 70 if the rain holds out until late in the day.
Parts of South Jersey are in a moderate drought
Despite two days with accumulating rain, it was not enough to reverse the effects of drought in New Jersey. In fact, six times as many places are in drought with the Oct. 17 update than the week before.
According to the United States Drought Monitor, 37.06 percent of the Garden State is in a moderate drought, a D1 classification. Essentially, all locations south of the Atlantic City Expressway are now in D1 stage. On the Oct. 8 update, only 7.59 percent of the state was in moderate drought, which was focused in southwestern New Jersey.
To the north of the Expressway, conditions are "abnormally dry".
The 37.06 percentage is the highest area in drought since Mar. 21, 2017. Moderate drought has also overtaken portions of west-central New Jersey, which was not the case in the prior week.
Drought conditions range from abnormally dry, classified as D0, all the way to Exceptional Drought, D4. Here are the threat levels, along with their meaning.
Abnormally Dry - D0
This stage either means the region will go into drought if rain does not come, or will come out of drought.
According to the United States Drought Monitor, Abnormally Dry conditions bring:
Delayed planting and stunted crop growth
An elevated fire danger
Lawns that brown early, along with wilted gardens
A decline in surface water levels
Abnormally Dry conditions can reasonably be expected every 3 to 5 years, according to New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson.
Moderate Drought - D1
This is the first official drought category, which occurs every 5 to 10 years, on average, according to Robinson. During this time:
Irrigation use increases
Hay and grain yields are lower than normal
Honey production declines
Wildfires and ground fires increase
Trees and landscaping are stressed; fish are stressed
Voluntary water conservation is requested; reservoir and lake levels are below normal capacity.
Severe Drought - D2
Severe drought is when day to day impacts are felt by the general population. This occurs every 10 to 20 years, on average, said Robinson. This includes:
Outdoor water restrictions are implemented
Warnings are issued on outdoor burns
Water quality is poor
Golf courses conserve water
Crops are impacted in both yield and fruit size
Producers begin feeding cattle
Poor air quality
Trees are brittle and susceptible to insects
Fish kills occur
Extreme Drought - D3
Extreme drought brings increased strain on resources in the area, including:
Widespread crop loss
Stressed Christmas trees
Wells that run dry
Increased business from well drillers
Wildlife disease outbreak
Extremely reduced flow to ceased flow of water
Warm river temperatures
Extreme drought is rare in New Jersey and occurs every 20 to 50 years on average, according to Robinson.
Exceptional Drought - D4
Exceptional Drought stage is extremely rare in New Jersey. The only time once has occurred since 2000 was between Aug. 20-26, 2002. Even still, the only counties in this category were Salem and a very small part of Cumberland County (Stow Creek and Greenwich).
During this stage, crop less is widespread. Water emergencies go into place as well. In 2002, the Great Egg Harbor River, as other small streams in South Jersey, were at a then all-time low. The former Seaview Mariott Resort in Galloway had to reduce their water usage. Landscapers cut their works because they couldn't cut lawns.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Be sure to watch Joe's daily forecast videos online. This forecast is updated Monday through Friday. For articles and more, you can also follo…
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.