A little rain did little to ward off runners Saturday in the 7K and 11K races of the Atlantic City April Fools Half Marathon. The races began and ended at North Carolina Avenue and the Boardwalk, with awards handed out at LandShark Bar & Grill at Resorts Casino Hotel. The Half Marathon takes place Sunday in the city. See more photos in our SEEN gallery at PressofAC.com.

 Amanda Auble / Staff Writer

Tropical Storm Nestor, which made landfall in Florida on Saturday morning, will hurry offshore from the Carolinas and provide for a soggy Sunday. Damaging winds and coastal flooding will not be ruled out.

We should start the morning dry. Temperatures will sit around 50 degrees at sunrise.

Nestor will be a remnant system by the time the rain starts Sunday. While the strong winds associated with the storm will be confined close to the center, which will pass about 200-300 miles to our southeast, the rain shield will be in South Jersey.

That means it is looking like a washout for more people. Rain will begin between 8 and 10 a.m., from south to north. From there, expect periods of rain throughout the day. I still believe those of you in Stafford Township, Hammonton or Bridgeton will have lulls in the activity. However, the rest of us, we will be soaked.

Pockets of roadway flooding will be possible throughout the day. Additionally, there will be spotty areas of minor stage coastal flooding during the midday high tide. Move your cars if you will be in the most vulnerable locations.

In terms of winds, it’ll turn breezy during the afternoon. Expect northeast to north winds of 15-20 mph. Gusts will be 25-30 on the mainland, with the shore being in the 30s.

Overall, it’ll be a dreary day for many, with highs in the low 60s. Rain will end between 7 and 9 p.m. The saving grace for those of you sun lovers is that at least we need this rain. Everywhere south of about the Atlantic City Expressway is in a moderate drought. Rainfall totals will be between 0.25 to 0.50 inches in western Atlantic, southern Ocean and western Cumberland counties. Everywhere to the southeast of that will be 0.50 to 1 inch.

So, it will be a good soaking.

Once the rain ends, we’ll clear out pretty quickly. Winds will stay elevated throughout the evening, giving us a mild night. Lows will be around 50 on the mainland and mid-50s at the shore. You can leave the windows open.

High pressure will then squeeze in from the north for a dry Monday. Plentiful sunshine will kick off the week. Seasonable, late October weather will take hold, meaning highs in the mid- to upper 60s.

Monday evening will be comfortable for a campfire or stroll. Temperatures will fall through the 60s. Another system will be on the way Tuesday.

I don’t foresee Tuesday to be a washout. Some sprinkles will be possible during the morning, which actually will be pulling in moisture from Sunday’s Nestor remnants. During the afternoon, a cold front will sweep through, bringing two to five hours of rain. Brief, heavy rain will be possible. Highs will reach the mid-60s on a south wind with a potential high of 70 if the rain holds out until late in the day.

