Saturday will be an A+ fall day, bringing a small dose of summer back into the picture, and the remnants of Tropical Storm Nestor will just clip our area Sunday.
It will be a chilly start to the day across South Jersey. Temperatures will hang 5 to 10 degrees below average. It’ll be chilly enough on the mainland for a sweater and then perhaps the first time you throw on a light winter jacket for the day. Frost will likely be present in the Pine Barrens and even parts of the mainland.
That frost will go away quickly, though, as sunshine will dominate the day. During the afternoon, highs will be in the mid-60s. It’ll be a wonderful afternoon for yard work or weekend fun.
Keep a layer or two handy heading out Saturday evening. Temperatures will fall through the 50s and into the 40s through midnight. Low temperatures will likely bottom out between 45-50 around this time. Then, clouds will build in, bumping temperatures up a little bit.
Nestor was likely to strike the panhandle of Florida on Saturday morning. From there, it will quickly move northeast through the Deep South, ejecting out of the Carolinas on Sunday morning. While the worst parts of the storm will stay to the eastern side of it, New Jersey will see a brief shot of some impact.
It’ll be a breezy day, with northeast winds around 15 mph. Gusts will be in the 25-35-mph range and perhaps touch 40 along the Cape May County shore. Small amounts of beach erosion will be around, but it’ll be out of here soon enough to accelerate any issues we’ve had already. Minor stage coastal flooding will not be ruled out with the daytime Sunday high tide. However, it would barely hop over that mark.
More details have come on Saturday morning about the rain. Fortunately for our drought, it'll be a good soaking. Unfortunately, many of us have outdoor plans and they're going to have to be moved inside. Rain will begin between 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and then end between 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
That being said it won’t be a solid soaking during this time. In fact, western Cumberland, western Atlantic and mainland Ocean counties will have dry pockets of time.
For the rest of the region, expect rain showers. Move your outdoor plans earlier if you can. Rainfall totals should range from 0.10 - 0.25 inches toward I-95. Totals will be higher as you move southeast. Expect 1 to 1.5 inches of rain in lower Cape May County.
The rest of the overnight hours will see clearing as the storm moves farther east (though it will stall a few hundred miles offshore). By Monday morning, we should have plenty of sunshine, which will be present throughout the day. Highs will be seasonable.
A cold front will bring our next shot of rain between Monday night and Tuesday (likely the morning). After school activities should hold up fine, though, unless the ground is too wet for action. Highs will stay seasonable.
Looking forward, the end of October to early November may be on the cold side. First freezes will be likely, and perhaps a day doesn’t get above 55 or even 50. Time will tell.
Parts of South Jersey are in a moderate drought
Despite two days with accumulating rain, it was not enough to reverse the effects of drought in New Jersey. In fact, six times as many places are in drought with the Oct. 17 update than the week before.
According to the United States Drought Monitor, 37.06 percent of the Garden State is in a moderate drought, a D1 classification. Essentially, all locations south of the Atlantic City Expressway are now in D1 stage. On the Oct. 8 update, only 7.59 percent of the state was in moderate drought, which was focused in southwestern New Jersey.
To the north of the Expressway, conditions are "abnormally dry".
The 37.06 percentage is the highest area in drought since Mar. 21, 2017. Moderate drought has also overtaken portions of west-central New Jersey, which was not the case in the prior week.
Drought conditions range from abnormally dry, classified as D0, all the way to Exceptional Drought, D4. Here are the threat levels, along with their meaning.
Abnormally Dry - D0
This stage either means the region will go into drought if rain does not come, or will come out of drought.
According to the United States Drought Monitor, Abnormally Dry conditions bring:
Delayed planting and stunted crop growth
An elevated fire danger
Lawns that brown early, along with wilted gardens
A decline in surface water levels
Abnormally Dry conditions can reasonably be expected every 3 to 5 years, according to New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson.
Moderate Drought - D1
This is the first official drought category, which occurs every 5 to 10 years, on average, according to Robinson. During this time:
Irrigation use increases
Hay and grain yields are lower than normal
Honey production declines
Wildfires and ground fires increase
Trees and landscaping are stressed; fish are stressed
Voluntary water conservation is requested; reservoir and lake levels are below normal capacity.
Severe Drought - D2
Severe drought is when day to day impacts are felt by the general population. This occurs every 10 to 20 years, on average, said Robinson. This includes:
Outdoor water restrictions are implemented
Warnings are issued on outdoor burns
Water quality is poor
Golf courses conserve water
Crops are impacted in both yield and fruit size
Producers begin feeding cattle
Poor air quality
Trees are brittle and susceptible to insects
Fish kills occur
Extreme Drought - D3
Extreme drought brings increased strain on resources in the area, including:
Widespread crop loss
Stressed Christmas trees
Wells that run dry
Increased business from well drillers
Wildlife disease outbreak
Extremely reduced flow to ceased flow of water
Warm river temperatures
Extreme drought is rare in New Jersey and occurs every 20 to 50 years on average, according to Robinson.
Exceptional Drought - D4
Exceptional Drought stage is extremely rare in New Jersey. The only time once has occurred since 2000 was between Aug. 20-26, 2002. Even still, the only counties in this category were Salem and a very small part of Cumberland County (Stow Creek and Greenwich).
During this stage, crop less is widespread. Water emergencies go into place as well. In 2002, the Great Egg Harbor River, as other small streams in South Jersey, were at a then all-time low. The former Seaview Mariott Resort in Galloway had to reduce their water usage. Landscapers cut their works because they couldn't cut lawns.
