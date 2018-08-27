It was recently discovered some of the 74 granite panels of the Wildwoods Vietnam Memorial Wall on 4500 Ocean Ave. across from the Convention Center, were separating and in danger of falling away from the wall, forcing the temporary closure of the memorial.
According to Vince DePrinzio, president of the Chapter 955 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, moisture and the salt air environment of the island caused the bonding agent holding the panels to become brittle and crumble, allowing the panels to separate from the wall.
Deprinzio contracted workers from Tile Setters Union Local 7 to make the emergency repairs before further damage could occur.
Frank Williams of Local 7 and fellow member Jeff Phillips, were securing the more severely damaged panels Monday morning by injecting a better bonding agent between the separations and affixing braces to hold the 40 lb. panels in place.
Repairs to the entire wall should take about four working days to complete and will reopen after the repairs are made.
The Memorial Wall came to be through the efforts of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 955 and the American Legion 184 of Wildwood and was dedicated in the spring of 2010.
The Memorial Wall is 250 feet long and 5 feet 5 inches tall at its highest point and is a replica of the Wall that stands in Washington D.C., displaying the 58,913 names of American soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the Vietnam War. The wall includes blank panels to allow for additional names to be added. Monday Aug 27, 2018.
