The Margate Bridge and causeway will be closed overnight for two weeks due to repair and maintenance on bridge mechanical equipment, according to a press release from the Margate Bridge company.
The bridge will be closed overnight 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sept. 16 to Sept. 20 and Sept. 23 to Sept. 27, according to the company.
The work will include removal and replacement of aged mechanical and structural parts including bearing and gears, according to the press release.
The work should be completed within the two weeks, weather permitting, the release said.
The roadway will be blocked in each direction and provide message boards to alert drivers, the company said.
There will be no interruption with boat traffic in the channel during the work, the company said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.