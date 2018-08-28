Margate bridge
Margate Bridge, May 30, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

The Margate Bridge and causeway will be closed overnight for two weeks due to repair and maintenance on bridge mechanical equipment, according to a press release from the Margate Bridge company.

The bridge will be closed overnight 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sept. 16 to Sept. 20 and Sept. 23 to Sept. 27, according to the company.

The work will include removal and replacement of aged mechanical and structural parts including bearing and gears, according to the press release.

The work should be completed within the two weeks, weather permitting, the release said.

The roadway will be blocked in each direction and provide message boards to alert drivers, the company said.

There will be no interruption with boat traffic in the channel during the work, the company said.

