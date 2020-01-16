WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, has higher-profile committee assignments now that he is a Republican, which will allow him to influence decisions on the Coast Guard and other things important to the district, his office announced Thursday.

Van Drew was appointed to the Homeland Security Committee, which oversees the Department of Homeland Security and all the agencies under it, including the Coast Guard, according to a news release. The Coast Guard's only training center is located in Cape May, which is in the district.

He also was appointed to the Education and Labor Committee, which oversees all federal education initiatives from preschool to continuing education, and all labor issues from pensions to job training.

“This is a giant win for our district, and I look forward to working on the issues my constituents sent me here to solve," Van Drew said. "I plan to work with all my colleagues on education and labor issues and to ensure the security of our nation by providing agencies from FEMA’s disaster recovery efforts to the Coast Guard protecting our nation with the tools they need to be successful."

Van Drew's campaign announced Thursday that Ocean County GOP Chairman Frank Holman has endorsed Van Drew, although the county organization will wait until its March convention to back a candidate.

“The president has endorsed Congressman Van Drew, and I believe it is our duty to support our Republican president," Holman said. "I’m excited for the extremely rare opportunity to have the president visit South Jersey in support of Congressman Van Drew, and for that reason, I have decided to issue this endorsement ahead of both the meeting of our Screening Committee and our convention.”

President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Wildwood with Van Drew on Jan. 28.

“I wholeheartedly believe that Congressman Van Drew is the best candidate to keep the 2nd Congressional District in Republican control," Holman said, calling Van Drew "a tireless fighter for his constituents."

Van Drew has three challengers for the Republican nomination: Brian Fitzherbert, David Richter and Bob Patterson.

As a Democrat, Van Drew had been assigned last year to House committees on Agriculture and Natural Resources. At the time, he said he was happy with the assignments, because of the district's strong fishing and agricultural businesses. But many pundits suggested House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave him lesser assignments because he voted against her for speaker in the first vote he took in the House last January.

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

