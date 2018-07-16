Standing next to Russia's Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump openly questioned his own intelligence agencies' conclusions that Moscow was to blame for meddling in the 2016 U.S. election to Trump's benefit and seemed to accept Putin's insistence that Russia's hands were clean.
Trump's comments, at a joint news conference Monday after summit talks with Putin, drew heavy criticism back in the U.S., including from prominent Republicans in New Jersey.
Former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman delivered one of the strongest messages, calling on Trump to resign.
"Mr. President, you should be ashamed. To deny your own country and government in favor of a (foreign) leader whose country has, for decades, tried to undermine the United States is irrational and dangerous," Whitman tweeted Monday afternoon. "Please step down, you are not fit to lead this great nation."
In Helsinki, Putin said he did indeed want to Trump to win in 2016 — because of his policies — but took no action to make it happen.
"I have great confidence in my intelligence people, but I will tell you that President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today," said Trump, repeatedly denouncing the special counsel investigation into Russian interference efforts, which intelligence officials warn are ongoing.
"I don't see any reason why Russia would interfere in the 2016 election,' Trump said.
It was an extraordinary press conference closing out the Trump-Putin summit, in which the American president delivered what amounted to a warm embrace to the man who for years has been isolated by the U.S. and Western allies for Russia's activities in Ukraine, Syria and beyond.
Trump said he and Putin "spent a great deal of time" discussing allegations of Russian election meddling as they met for several hours Monday. But Trump declined the opportunity to denounce Putin for the interference efforts, which U.S. intelligence agencies insist did occur, including hacking of Democratic emails, the subject of last week's indictment of 12 Russians.
U.S. Rep. Frank LoBiondo, R-NJ, tweeted Monday that there was no doubt Russia meddled in the election.
"I strongly disagree (with the) statement that Russia did not meddle in 2016 election," LoBiondo said. "With all I have seen (on the) House Intelligence Committee and additional indictments of 12 Russian officers last week, it is clear Russia's intentions. President Trump missed opportunity to hold Putin publicly accountable."
Asked about whether he held Russia responsible for anything, Trump said he held "both countries responsible" thinks the United States has been "fooling" and that "we're all to blame."
Putin, speaking through an interpreter, once again denied what he described as "so-called interference of Russia." He called it "nonsense" and insisted the Russian state had never interfered and would never interfere in the American electoral process.
The summit, which is being closely watched around the world, was not the first time Trump and Putin have held talks. They met on the sidelines of world leader meetings in Germany and Vietnam last year. But Monday's session was condemned in advance by members of Congress from both parties after the U.S. indictment last week of 12 Russian military intelligence officers accused of hacking Democrats in the 2016 election to help Trump's presidential campaign.
After the summit, U.S. Rep. Tom MacArthur said Trump needs to take Russia's meddling in the election "as a threat to our democracy itself."
"Our relationship with Russia is strained because of Vladimir Putin’s actions," MacArthur said. "He has invaded his neighbors, attacked America’s allies, and interfered with our elections and the elections of our closest allies. Putin is a corrupt, murderous thug and cannot be trusted. He is a threat to global security, and we need to remind our friends and our foes that the United States stands strongly opposed to this autocratic kleptocrat.”
Perhaps the only Republican to support Trump's summit performance was South Jersey Congressional candidate Seth Grossman, calling Trump a master negotiator.
"Our President wrote the Art of the Deal. His mastery of diplomatic negotiation is second to none on the global stage," Grossman tweeted Monday. "With North Korean aggression on the decline and a peace deal within reach, America has no reason not to trust his judgement in Helsinki. I stand with Trump!"
Staff Writer John DeRosier contributed to this report.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.