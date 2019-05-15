Fifteen homes in Winslow Township were evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a contractor struck a large gas main causing a natural gas release, police said.
Emergency responders finished evacuating the properties in the area of Fleming Pike and Egg Harbor Road and along Fleming Pike towards the White Horse Pike at about 1:40 p.m.
According to police, evacuated persons are able to seek shelter at the Winslow Township Municipal Building at 125 South Route 73, Braddock NJ.
The leak also caused multiple road closures.
Fleming Pike is closed from US 30 to Egg Harbor Road and Egg Harbor Rd to Hay Road.
Egg Harbor Road is closed from Spring Road to Fleming Pike and Fleming Pike to Spring Garden Road.
The estimated repair time is 2-3 hours, police said.
Police advised that if residents were not directly contacted to evacuate, then they can remain in their home.
South Jersey Gas is in the process of shutting down the leak. Electrical power will not need to be shut down, as the department previously reported.
Police said all road closures are still in effect.
