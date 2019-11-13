ATLANTIC CITY — City residents and business owners have no shortage of ideas on how to improve the resort.
The Atlantic City Initiatives Project Office held a community town hall for the 3rd and 4th wards Wednesday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School Complex.
Similar to the citywide town hall in January at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, the group of about 50 people listened to the opening remarks of Mike Epps, executive director of the Atlantic City Initiatives Project Office, and Mayor Marty Small Sr.
Small made some news Wednesday as he announced that starting next month, he would host an "Evening with the Mayor" and his administration twice monthly. The first meeting would accommodate the 1st through the 3rd wards. The second meeting later in the month would handle the 4th through 6th wards.
Similar to previous town halls that the state and the city have coordinated, breakout sessions were held on such topics as education, health, housing, government services and youth.
Atlantic County Freeholder Frank D. Formica, owner of Formica Bros. Bakery, sat in on the economic development panel.
The state and city have to put more energy into making people feel safe and showing as clean the city can be, Formica said. The police presence is the resort is nothing compared the number of officers who are visible in a place like Times Square in New York.
"The perception is safety has to be improved," said Formica, who added the state is broke and would have limited resources to invest in Atlantic City.
The casinos' property value implosion is still something the city is trying to recover from, Formica said.
Formica called for the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority to hire experts to study the problems of each specific neighborhood.
Formica also wanted to know whether the casino's payment in lieu of taxes, or PILOT, could be changed to have more money come to the city.
Even though there was a separate youth panel, the city's young people came up in the public safety breakout session.
Deputy Chief James Sarkos attended the meeting and heard an earful from grandmothers who said they wanted to feel safe in their homes.
Sarkos suggested the city's teens need to be involved with sports when they are young.
"You will not get results right away, but you have to be proactive," Sarkos said. "We all need to come together. It takes a village to raise a child."
The breakout panel on youth and their pathways to success said there has to be more after-school opportunities.
Capt. Alex Cadavid of the city's Fire Department said firefighters could be involved with some type of program to reach children and teach them such water activities as swimming and rowing.
"Everything is geared to basketball and football," Cadavid said.
The youth and pathway to success panel suggested there needs to be trauma recovery services and partnerships with large and small businesses to come up with a program of internships for young people.
The first priority for the breakout panel on housing and land use was to have more done with the city's vacant properties.
More awareness for everyone of what is happening in the resort arts-wise was a theme of the arts and culture panel.
Evan A. Sanchez, co-founder of Authentic City Partners and Hayday Coffee, is president of the Atlantic City Arts Foundation. Sanchez sat in on the arts and culture breakout session.
He said people may not be aware that there are 50 murals scattered around the resort. There would be a jitney or bus murals tour of the murals next year, Sanchez said.
