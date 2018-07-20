HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Sue DePhilippis lived in peace at the beginning of her stay in the Eaglesmere community.
The 59-year-old bought her home in 2012 knowing the 270,000-square-foot Gravelly Run Square shopping plaza near the Black Horse Pike and Wrangleboro Road had been approved, but no work took place on the site for the first three years she lived there.
"It was beautiful woods, real quiet. Nobody knew you were tucked back here," said DePhilippis, who added the economy was so bad she thought the shopping center would never arrive. "All of a sudden, in a very short period of time ... that's when the bulldozers came, and all the trees and everything were taken away."
Improvement work started earlier this month on the 43-acre site of the $30 million shopping plaza, which is being created by Benderson Development. Benderson developed the nearby Consumer Square and Hamilton Commons shopping centers.
The first two multi-tenant buildings will be built near the highway, said Phil Sartorio, the township's director of community planning and economic development.
Zoning permits were already in place, and construction permits were issued July 6, Sartorio said.
The township Planning Board in September approved construction of two buildings at the complex. Township Engineer Steve Filippone has described the first building as 13,659 square feet with a 1,959-square-foot Starbucks at one end and a 3,000-square-foot mattress store at the other.
The first building may be completed as soon as October, Filippone has said. No tenant had been named for the 8,700-square-foot middle unit of the building as of last month.
DePhilippis questions why so many trees had to go to make way for the center's first buildings.
"Why couldn't there have been more of a buffer?" she asked. "We are concerned about the added traffic, the lighting or the lack thereof."
People race through the recently constructed Volunteer Way, which runs along the northern outer ring of Eaglesmere, parallel to the pike, because there are no speed bumps, traffic lights or obstructions to slow them down, DePhilippis said.
The concept of Gravelly Run dates to 2003 and precedes Sartorio. The Planning Board started reviewing the project in 2010.
The new shopping center, once completed, will generate more than $4.93 million in annual state and municipal taxes, according to an application filed with the state Economic Development Authority.
The biggest holdup for the plaza was the recession, and a regional economy that lost five casinos between 2014 and 2016, Sartorio said.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Hamilton Township Director of Community Development Phil Sartorio is excited to see a significant amount of residential, retail and commercial development happening within the township. He recently provided an update on projects that are in development.
"The township is glad that they are moving forward with the project. The construction activity helps breed confidence in the local economy, and it helps complete the corridor, basically. We had a large gap that was sitting there available for some level of development. We're thrilled," Sartorio said.
Jamey Keane and her husband bought their home in January 2015, but her Realtor did not tell her about the boundary of the shopping center falling within 200 feet of her house. Land started to be cleared in May 2015, and Volunteer Way opened last year, Keane said.
"This was a cul-de-sac with a wooden area. You couldn't see the pike. You couldn't see the shopping center," said Keane, who was childless when she bought the house but now has a young son. "Initially, with the cul-de-sac, we thought he could ride his bike. Now, there's traffic, noise."
