ATLANTIC CITY — Resorts Casino Hotel announced a second online sports betting partnership Thursday, just one day after receiving approval from gaming regulators to launch a soft version of the state's first online and mobile sports betting platform.
Resorts and The Stars Group announced an extension of their existing partnership to include online and mobile sports wagering through the BetStars brand alongside the already existing online poker and casino offering available through the PokerStarsNJ brand.
Matt Primeaux, senior vice president of strategy and operations at The Stars Group, said the company was "uniquely qualified with the experience and insight needed to make sports betting a success in New Jersey."
"We’re excited to double down on our already successful partnership with The Stars Group, which owns leading sports books globally and has always been known and respected for their advanced technology, superior customer experience and cutting-edge security safeguards,” said Mark Giannantonio, president and CEO of Resorts Casino Hotel, in a statement announcing the deal.
The move comes less than 24 hours after Resorts and DraftKings surprised the industry by becoming the first in New Jersey to offer online and mobile sports wagering. Because of a public announcement made Tuesday during a press conference by MGM Resorts International president and CEO Jim Murren that "at the end of this week, we’ll be taking mobile bets from Borgata (Hotel Casino & Spa) and playMGM in New Jersey," the thought was that Atlantic City's most profitable casino — and first to offer on-site sports betting — would prevail.
Resorts and DraftKings received permission from the state Division of Gaming Enforcement on Wednesday to launch a soft version of its sports betting website and smartphone application, by invite only.
Giannantonio said the casino hotel was "thrilled" to be first to market with online and mobile sports gaming in the state. The DraftKings online sports book will be fully available to the general public after the soft launch concludes Sunday.
"It is an exciting day for New Jersey sports fans who now have the opportunity to bet on their favorite sports with an innovative and exciting mobile online app," Giannantonio said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.