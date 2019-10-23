The rest of the week will be bright and seasonable, as advertised. Looking to the weekend, details have emerged on how much rain and sunshine we’ll see.
The calm sky, clear night, sandy soil of the Pine Barrens and the sandy shore will have combined to create quite the contrast in temperatures Wednesday morning.
At the shore, we start out around 50 degrees. Much of the mainland will sit around 40 degrees. Meanwhile, there will be spots in the Pine Barrens that get into the winter-jacket-worthy 30s.
The plentiful sunshine and high pressure overhead will equalize temperatures in a hurry, though.
By late morning, we will all be in the 60s. Then, for afternoon highs, we will top out around 70 on the mainland and the upper 60s at the shore. That will be about five degrees above average and wonderful for outdoor activities and plans.
Thursday evening will be cool enough to keep the windows open. However, you’ll want to shut them overnight, as it will turn chilly again under the mainly clear sky.
Morning lows Friday morning will range from around 40 well inland to the low 50s at the shore.
A quiet Friday, weather-wise, will be on tap. We’ll continue with copious amounts of sunshine, particularly in the morning. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s.
Friday night will be dry, though clouds will increase. The result will be a seasonable, instead of chilly night, as cloud cover will send some of the daytime heat back down to the surface instead of escaping into space.
With regard to the weekend, more details have emerged on when this storm system will move in.
First, maybe some good news. A large chunk of Saturday looks to be dry. We’ll see sunshine with high clouds passing overhead.
All outdoor daytime plans look good, as high pressure will hold back the impending storm. Highs will be in the mid-60s.
Now, the storm will make its way into the area.
There’s good computer model agreement this will start during the early evening with spotty rain showers. This will be thanks to a warm front passing through.
Spotty showers will continue into the night. Overnight, there will be a good chance the rain stops, as we get the “warm sector” of the storm, which brings in mild and drier air. Lows will be in the mid- to upper 50s on Saturday night.
Rain will arrive Sunday morning and midday, as the cold front passes through.
However, the center of the low-pressure system will pass a good bit to the north and there’s a thought that it may not even be all that wet.
Regardless, expect a mild day and dry weather late in the day or at night. We’ll tighten up those details in Friday’s edition.
