ATLANTIC CITY – Twelve city police officers that retired in November will receive their full retirement pay despite the state’s recent move to slash the salaries of public safety employees.
The ruling was made in mid-May by the Police & Fire Retirement System Board. The state Division of still determining how much money this will cost the city.
The city solicitor’s office did not return multiple requests for comment. Matt Rogers, president of the Police Benevolent Association Local 24, also did not return a request for comment.
The retirees included Deputy Chief William Mazur, two captains, three sergeants and six officers. Their salaries ranged from $90,000 to $155,000, according to public records.
The decision from the board came about five months after the police union and the state agreed on a new contract for police officers, ending nine months of litigation between the two sides.
The contract reduced the number of police officers, increased the number of hours officers work over the course of a year, capped unused sick-time payouts and preserved salary and benefits changes that took effect in March 2017.
The board ruled that because these 12 officers retired while the litigation was ongoing, they were entitled to their payout that was negotiated and agreed to before the state proposed the cutbacks.
The state attorney general’s office asked the board to reconsider, but that motion was denied by a vote of 5-1.
Under the new contract ratified by the police union and the state, the department will have 252 officers, down from 283 in November 2016. The contract also replaces the current 10-hour work schedule with a 12-hour schedule.
State officials took over the city’s finances in November 2016 through the Municipal Stabilization & Recovery Act, which gave the state authority to amend or break union contracts, among other powers. The state’s former designee to oversee the state takeover, Jeffrey Chiesa, quickly went after the union contracts for the police and fire department.
Both the police and fire unions sued the state. Both lawsuits have since been settled.
