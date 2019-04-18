EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Retired Ventnor firefighter Ernie Tarsitano, doesn't consider himself a hero.
Tarsitano, 61, of Galloway Township, only made one decision July 26 after crawling on his hands and knees for at least 4 feet in a T-shirt, shorts and sneakers to save a man yelling for help in a burning home in Galloway and having to leave because the smoke knocked him out of the building.
Even though Tarsitano was choking and throwing up from the smoke once out of the home, he looked down at the bracelet rubber band on his right wrist that read, "What Would Jesus Do," and said to himself, "That's my sign. I've got to go back."
Tarsitano chose to crawl back into the burning home. He rescued Roderick Cormier, then 72.
Tarsitano was one of the firefighters honored Wednesday in front of about 175 people during the 28th annual Harold J. "Whitey" Swartz Valor Awards and Service Recognition ceremony held during the Atlantic County Firefighters' Association meeting at the Anthony "Tony" Canale Training Center here.
When Tarsitano went back into one of the bungalows at the Country Motel on his hands and knees a second time, he told Cormier to keep yelling because he could not see through the smoke. He also had to hold his breath the entire time he was in the house.
Tarsitano estimates he crawled about 10 feet, reached out and grabbed Cormier. Then, Tarsitano stood up and started backing up while dragging the limp and heavy Cormier until they were both outside the door.
"About 15 to 20 seconds later, the place exploded. It was totally involved," Tarsitano said.
Cormier was semiconscious by the time he was out of house. Tarsitano tried to revive him by splashing water on his face, but the heat from the fire made the water hot.
Tarsitano was a firefighter for 30 years, but he never had an experience like that while on the job. It was the closest he ever came to not making it out of a fire.
Prior to Tarsitano receiving his award, Bayview Volunteer Fire Co. Asst. Chief Scott J. Winneberger said Tarsitano suffered from smoke inhalation and cuts on his knees from crawling on the debris. He was treated by EMS at the scene, but he chose not to visit a hospital after the rescue.
"I had to go get my daughter at cheerleading. It was her first cheerleading practice at Holy Spirit," Tarsitano said.
The day after the rescue on a Friday, Tarsitano visited his place of worship, Beacon Evangelical Free Church in Galloway Township, and told Senior Pastor Pete Nelson he did not deserve the accolades he was receiving.
"That was your pre-destiny as a fireman. All those years, you have been training, but it never happened at your job, but you were his (Cormier's) guardian angel that day," Pastor Nelson said.
Other firefighters honored on Wednesday:
- Capt. Jim Day, Chief Sean Macri, Capt. AJ Berenato and Lt. Tim Kelly of the Hammonton Fire Department and Firefighter Ryan Finn of the Collings Lakes Volunteer Fire Co. and a Hammonton Police dispatcher were celebrated.
On Feb. 14, 2018, Day, Macri, Finn and Berenato successfully performed CPR on Firefighter John Warren Jr. after he suffered a myocardial infarction while operating the pump at a structure fire on Union Road in Hammonton.
Lt. Kelly took over the pump operation and restored water flow to the attack lines in place. Warren is alive and well today due to the quick thinking and actions of all involved.
- A ceremony was held to add a leaf bearing the name of fallen Firefighter Natalie Dempsey to the Tree of Fallen Heroes. Dempsey, of the Mizpah Volunteer Fire Company, died in a tragic motor vehicle accident while responding to the firehouse for a reported structure fire on the morning of Dec. 25.
The Tree of Fallen Heroes was installed at the Anthony "Tony" Canale Training Center in 2007 to honor all the Atlantic County first responders (EMS, fire and police) that have died in the line of duty.
- Edward Hackett and Henry Martinelli of the Northfield Fire Department, Charles H. Horner of Oceanville Volunteer Fire Co., Charles F. Sear of the Cardiff Volunteer Fire Co. and Raymond Wenzel Jr. of ther Germania Volunteer Fire Co. were each honored for at least 50 years in the fire service.
