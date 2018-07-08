With interest rates low and a positive business climate, various Atlantic County municipalities have decided designating an area “in need of redevelopment” is the best way to attract new businesses and encourage the renovation of old ones.
Last month, the Galloway Township Council voted to make Jimmie Leeds Road and Chris Gaupp Drive in the center of the township non-condemnation redevelopment areas and authorized the planning board to investigate establishing the same designations for Route 30, also known as the White Horse Pike, and the Seaview area.
On Tuesday, Galloway Township Council will have a first reading for a redevelopment plan for the blocks 460 and 461 of the White Horse Pike.
Back in April, the Egg Harbor Township Committee adopted planning board recommendation that the area including the Howard Johnson’s motel at 6817 Black Horse Pike is in need of redevelopment.
A redevelopment plan prepared by Polistina & Associates, of Egg Harbor Township, determined an adult health care and assisted living facility with professional offices would better benefit the entire township on that site.
The committee also is holding a public hearing July 18 on an ordinance to adopt a redevelopment plan for the Farmington redevelopment area.
Last month, the Township of Hamilton Committee voted unanimously to authorize the planning board to undertake a preliminary investigation to determine of the Atlantic City Race Course property qualifies as an area in need of redevelopment.
Chris Johansen, the Galloway Township manager, said the advantage of a municipality deeming an area in need of redevelopment is it allows the township to have a bit more flexibility when it comes to zoning, and projects would qualify for the township to consider a redevelopment plan that may include long-term tax abatements.
“If you have the redevelopment area designation is done first, then developers become very interested, so it’s a way to help areas out,” said Johansen, who added Stockton Seaview Hotel as an example — it is more than 100 years old, so any potential developer probably would want to renovate it.
In the case of Egg Harbor Township, the designation of a redevelopment area allows the township to use all powers provided by the Legislature except eminent domain and condemnation.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.