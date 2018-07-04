Going to the pool, the beach or the lake are some of the ways we think of to celebrate breaking free from our (now) friends of the British monarch.
Whatever way you choose to celebrate Independence Day, the weather will cooperate. And, yes, it will be another cooker in South Jersey.
We have gone six days above 90 degrees and Wednesday will make it a week. We will start this morning with patches of fog. Otherwise, it is a mix of sun and clouds. Much like Tuesday morning, it feels like a sauna out there with dew points in the oppressive range, in the mid 70s.
The fog will then burn off mid morning to give way to a partly sunny sky. That will take us through the day as the thermometer reaches 90 degrees on the mainland.
This will be the hottest Fourth of July since 2012, when the thermometer also reached 90 on the mainland.
At the shore, you’ll be greeted by an onshore wind and a high of only 80, real relief. Water temperatures remain mild, in the low to mid 70s, too.
Of course, many of us will flock to the fireworks during the evening. We are in for a winner.
Expect a warm night and a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures just after sunset will be in the upper 70s to low 80s everywhere. A southeast wind will keep us stable and the showers/storms to the I-95 corridor.
Marissa Luca already has you covered on the hottest events in South Jersey for the 4th of Ju…
Thursday will be a wash, rinse and repeat of Wednesday. Highs around 90, a partly sunny sky and humidity so high, it’ll feel like you’re wearing it.
Friday continues to be our transition day. A cold front will rumble through.
This pattern-changer will pack a punch.
We will cloud up during the morning as it stays soupy. Then, in the afternoon, scattered showers/storms will pass, lasting into the evening. Highs are expected to be in the mid 80s, but that can be higher if the cold front holds off until late.
As you may imagine, with all this humidity around, thunderstorms can bring tropical downpours and flash flooding.
Finally, before we wrap this up, feel free to say hi if you’re at the Galloway Township Fourth of July parade. That’ll be my On The Road stop this week as I judge the parade.
Have a happy and fun Independence Day!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.