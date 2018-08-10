CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A Rio Grande man pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in connection with a 2017 stabbing at a motel. 

Herbert Tozer, 52, now faces 10 to 30 years prison sentence and is subject to the No Early Release Act, when he is sentenced on Oct. 19, according to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Officer.

On Jan 11, 2017, Tozer was arrested for the aggravated assault. Authorities said Tozer stabbed Robert Niemezua, 45, of Rio Grande, in the neck at the Country Motel on Route 47. Niemezua died later that month and Tozer's charges were advanced to attempted homicide. 

Tozer was also indicted on aggravated assault, hindering apprehension and weapons charges.

Joined the Press in November 2016. Graduate of Quinnipiac University. Previously worked as a freelance reporter in suburban Philadelphia and news/talk radio producer.

