082719_nws_ripcurrents (10)

Longport Beach Patrol lifeguards Madelyn Fox, 16, and Mason Ricciotti, 16, signal strong rip currents with red flags atop the guard stands Monday. (August 26, 2019)

 LAUREN CARROLL/Multimedia Reporter

Seasonable late summer weather and water temperatures in the 70s make it tempting to get in the water. However, stay on the sand, as life threatening rip currents will be present.

The National Weather Service put all of South Jersey in a rip current statement, highlighting the dangerous waters. The alert is in effect through the day on Saturday.

Strong southerly winds, around 10 to 20 mph and high surf, around 5 feet, contribute to the strong risk of rip currents. Those are two of the three ingredients needed for dangerous waters. 

If you are caught in a rip current, do not fight it. Rather float or tread water until you can get out of the current. Then, swim parallel to the shore to escape the current and then diagonal to the shore once you are out of it. Call for help as well. 


Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

