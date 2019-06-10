Red Flags Beach Currents Rip

The Sea Isle City Beach lifeguard John Truax, flies a red flag from his stand at 44th Street Beach, keeping bathers to only waist deep water because of the strong rip currents. Tuesday July 24, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)

 Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer

A Riip Current Statement for hazardous waters will be in effect on Monday.

While it is not the nicest day for the beach, any ocean swimmers will run into a high risk of rip currents on Monday. The National Weather Service issued the Statement until 10 p.m. Expect to see many red flags on the beach. 

Conditions are most ripe for rip currents when waves are at least 2 feet, wave period of at least 8 second and perpendicular wind direction. 

Wave heights will be 5 feet, and winds will be from the east, though the wave period will be 7 seconds. 

Waves will be 5 to 7 feet on Monday. Water temperatures will be in the 60s. High tide will be between 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the Atlantic Ocean water. 

If you are caught in a rip current, relax and float. You do not want to swim against the current, as you will tire out. Swim in the a direction following the shoreline and call for help. 

