The Sea Isle City Beach lifeguard John Truax, flies a red flag from his stand at 44th Street Beach, keeping bathers to only waist deep water because of the strong rip currents. Tuesday July 24, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)

Watch out, swimmers, dangerous rip currents will crash through the Jersey Shore on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a rip current statement out for all of the South Jersey Atlantic Ocean beaches through 10 p.m. on Wednesday. Conditions will worsen as the morning turns to the afternoon, thanks to a strengthening southerly wind. 

Waves will build to 4 to 6 feet in the surf zone during the day. In addition, the warm ocean waters, currently in the mid-70s are tempting to jump into, increasing the risk. 

Always swim in the presence of a lifeguard. According to Lance Franck, of the National Weather Service, the majority of the fatalities occur at unguarded beaches. If you are caught in a rip current, relax and float. Call for help. Do't swim against the current, as you'll tire out. When you are out of the rip current, swim at a diagonal angle toward the shore. 


In addition, the stronger winds and high surf have put our region in a Small Craft Advisory throughout the day. 

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

