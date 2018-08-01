Watch out, swimmers, dangerous rip currents will crash through the Jersey Shore on Wednesday.
A heat wave that drives you to the shore, warm water temperature that draws you to the surf …
The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a rip current statement out for all of the South Jersey Atlantic Ocean beaches through 10 p.m. on Wednesday. Conditions will worsen as the morning turns to the afternoon, thanks to a strengthening southerly wind.
Waves will build to 4 to 6 feet in the surf zone during the day. In addition, the warm ocean waters, currently in the mid-70s are tempting to jump into, increasing the risk.
Always swim in the presence of a lifeguard. According to Lance Franck, of the National Weather Service, the majority of the fatalities occur at unguarded beaches. If you are caught in a rip current, relax and float. Call for help. Do't swim against the current, as you'll tire out. When you are out of the rip current, swim at a diagonal angle toward the shore.
In addition, the stronger winds and high surf have put our region in a Small Craft Advisory throughout the day.
