West End Ave Atlantic City flooding Thursday OCt 10, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea

Motorists will have to find alternate routes to move around parts of South Jersey on Thursday evening. The first of three rounds of significant coastal flooding has created various travel issues.

As of 7:35 p.m., per Absecon Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Jim Eberwine, Route 9 near Holy Spirit Drive is "nearly impassable". 

As of 6:49 p.m., Sea Isle City Police report that the Townsend's Inlet Bridge is closed.

As of 6:47 p.m., the George Redding Bridge in Wildwood is closed.

Around 6:45 p.m., the Dorest Avenue Bridge in Ventnor is closed. Wellington Avenue is also not passable. 

As of 6:43 p.m., the Black Horse Pike west of the Atlantic City Expressway is closed. 

As of 6:11 p.m., the right lane on New Jersey State Route 147 in North Wildwood is closed, with flooding reported on both sides. 

At 5:59 p.m., the White Horse Pike from New Jersey State Route 157 to Delilah Road is flooded. 

The combination of high waves and a north-northeast wind from a large coastal storm will keep seas elevated into the day on Friday. Do not drive in flooded waters, as it can corrode your car and you do not know how high the water is. Just 6 inches of water can float a car. 

