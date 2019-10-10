What flood stage can I expect through Saturday? Coastal flooding will start with the Wednesday evening high tide. Minor flood stage will be expect for the Thursday morning and both Saturday high tide cycles. Three rounds of moderate coastal flooding will be expected for the Thursday evening through Friday evening high tides. That is likely the first time that has occurred since March of 2018, notable for its four nor'easters during the month.

For some, it's been 10 years since the flood waters will have been this high

A coastal flood warning is in effect A coastal flood warning will be in effect from through 1 a.m. on Saturday, covering the Thursday evening, Friday morning and Friday evening high tide cycles. A warning means property damage and even risk to your life will be possible. In moderate flood stage, every shore town sees some kind of flooding. More than just the nuisance, minor flooding, moderate flooding will start to bring water into unraised homes, businesses and structures. Roads become impassable. Even some places on the typically built up ocean side may start to flood as well.

Here's what roads will likely flood in Cape May County Park Boulevard in Wildwood Crest. Yacht Avenue in Cape May. Access roads to the Ocean Drive bridge between Wildwood Crest and Cape May. Beach Avenue and New Jersey Avenue in Cape May. Leaming Avenue-Elmira Street bridge between West Cape May and Cape May. Access roads to the 9th Street bridge into Ocean City. Haven Avenue Basin area of Ocean City (24th Street through 34th Street). Ocean Drive between Ocean City and Strathmere. Longport Boulevard between Somers Point and Longport, along Mays Landing Road in Somers Point. Ocean Drive leading to the Ocean City-Longport Bridge. Bay Avenue on the north end of Ocean City and along the NJ Route 52 causeway. Access roads to the 34th Street bridge in Ocean City and in Ocean City from 34th Street to 55th Street.

How about Atlantic County? Bay Avenue in Somers Point. White Horse Pike (US Route 30 - Absecon Boulevard) in Atlantic City Around Absecon Inlet in Atlantic City. Along the back bays in Atlantic City and Ventnor, and on the Black Horse Pike (US Routes 40 and 322) in West Atlantic City. North end of Brigantine.

Free parking to Atlantic City residents offered at The Wave The New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority is offering free parking to Atlantic City residents in the Wave Parking Garage, from 3:00 pm on Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. The Wave Parking Garage is located at 2200 Fairmount Avenue between Christopher Columbus Boulevard and Mississippi Avenue. Parking will be permitted at or above the second floor during this time. Atlantic City residents will be required to show proof of residency and parking will be validated at the gate upon departure. Parking personnel will be on duty to assist residents.

Here's what will be expected in Ocean County East end of the NJ Route 72 bridge in Ship Bottom. Along Long Beach Boulevard in Surf City, Ship Bottom. Bay side roads in Tuckerton, including South Green Street. Bay side roads in Stafford Township.

Here's where you can expect flooding in Cumberland County Along the road into Fortescue (Cumberland County Route 637). Flooding begins in Bivalve.

Out on the water, a gale warning will be in effect North to northeast winds at 20-30 knots, with gusts up to 40 knots will be expected in the coastal waters, which stretch out about 25 miles. The National Weather has issued a gale warning all the way through 6 a.m. on Saturday to remind boaters that it will be rough sailing. Seas will be 8 to 12 feet through Friday night, before lowering slowly over the weekend. White caps will likely be present, even on the bays, during this time.

Here's photos of what South Jersey saw on Wednesday evening Staff Photographer Edward Lea took photos of the minor stage coastal flooding on Wednesday evening. The Black Horse Pike had road closures. This type of flooding was of the nuisance variety.

