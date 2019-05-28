ATLANTIC CITY-- Drivers may want to find alternate routes through Atlantic City this week, according to city police.
The department posted on twitter that certain roads will have delays and closures, which include:
Maryland Avenue from Pacific to Atlantic Avenues
Atlantic Avenge from Virginia to Maryland Avenues
Baltic Avenue from South Carolina to Tennessee Avenues
Madison Ave from Vermont to Rhode Island Avenues
Pacific Ave from Chelsea to Morris and from Ohio to Park Place
The post did not state what kind of construction was taking place.
