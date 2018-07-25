The peak of the unsettled stretch and our atmospheric river will occur on Wednesday as rounds of heavy rain push through the region. Still, though, it is not a washout.
The first rounds of rain come Wednesday morning, lasting through 11 a.m. A plume of very tropical air will move in from the Carolinas. Some of the rain will have embedded downpours, capable of road and stream flooding. This is most likely to occur in built-up areas.
After 11 a.m., coverage will turn more disorganized, and there will be good chunks of dry time. Still, any downpour can bring torrential rain. If you need dry time, the afternoon is when you’ll find some. Highs will be around 80, with a dew point in the mid-70s.
Wednesday night will run the risk for an isolated shower. After midnight, though, a cold front will pass. This will weaken, though not destroy, our tap to the tropics from the atmospheric river. Lows will be in the low 70s.
Thursday will have more clouds than sun. I do believe most of the day is dry. However, isolated showers/storms will be around pretty much throughout the day. Embedded 1-inch-per-hour rates are possible in any storm. Due to the decreased activity and the fact that we’ll see some sunshine, temperatures will be able to make it to right around average. It will still be soupy, though.
The planned beach concert is the main focus for weather Thursday evening. As with any outdoor event, lightning is a concern. Sadly, this is one of those hit-or-miss kind of days. Atlantic City could wind up completely dry, have just a shower or multiple thunderstorms. Forecasting ability is high, but it is tough to tell where the exact cells will be until the day of. We’ll have better details Thursday.
We will go into the weekend mostly dry! Friday and Sunday both look partly sunny, with highs right around average. Saturday will be our only day with a thunderstorm threat, though it will just be afternoon scattered activity. Overall, it will be a good weekend to be out and about. The humidity will remain high through Saturday, dropping on Sunday.
Finally, a high risk of rip currents is likely on the beach for Wednesday. Please avoid swimming if you see red flags. In addition, a small-craft advisory remains in effect through Wednesday night.
