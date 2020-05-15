EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — An Atlantic County road resurfacing project next week will cause lane shifts on a portion of Delilah Road.
From 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and weather permitting, an alternating lane traffic pattern and/or lane shifts will be in effect on the road between English Creek Avenue and the Atlantic City Expressway 9 West on-ramp, according to a news release from the county.
Drivers are advised to proceed with caution through the construction area and to plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.
For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roadways, visit www.aclink.org.
