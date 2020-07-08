EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic County officials announced road work Thursday on Delilah Road.
From 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., an alternating lane shift will be in effect on the road between the Atlantic City Expressway 9-W off and on ramps for county milling and paving, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore.
Officials advised drivers to proceed with caution through the construction area, planning travel time accordingly, or to seek an alternate route.
For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roadways, visit www.aclink.org.
What were the biggest online jackpots scored in New Jersey in June?
$50,000
Won June 1 on WWW.DRAFTKINGS.COM.
$75,025
Won June 2 on GOLDENNUGGETCASINO.COM
$60,000
Won June 2 on BETFAIRCASINO.COM
$56,575
Won June 2 on GOLDENNUGGETCASINO.COM
$50,780
Won June 3 on WWW.RESORTSCASINO.COM.
$80,000
Won June 3 on BETFAIRCASINO.COM.
$60,000
Won June 3 on BETFAIRCASINO.COM.
$57,000
Won June 3 on BETFAIRCASINO.COM.
$80,840
Won June 7 on PLAYSUGARHOUSE.COM.
$52,224.61
Won June 7 on WSOP.COM.
$50,200
Won June 7 on BORGATACASINO.COM.
$72,025
Won June 8 on WWW.HARDROCKCASINO.COM
$50,000
Won June 9 on WWW.DRAFTKINGS.COM.
$271,476.08
Won June 9 on GOLDENNUGGETCASINO.COM
$72,000
Won June 10 on GOLDENNUGGETCASINO.COM.
$180,089.02
Won June 10 on PLAYMGM.COM.
$100,000
Won June 11 on GOLDENNUGGETCASINO.COM
$80,000
Won June 11 on BORGATACASINO.COM.
$50,832
Won June 13 on WSOP.COM.
$127,535
Won June 15 on WSOP.COM.
$58,472
Won June 15 on BORGATACASINO.COM.
$101,600
Won June 16 on WWW.HARDROCKCASINO.COM.
$75,000
Won June 16 on GOLDENNUGGETCASINO.COM.
$137,351.07
Won June 16 on BORGATACASINO.COM.
$90,000
Won June 17 on GOLDENNUGGETCASINO.COM.
$77,297.91
Won June 17 on BORGATACASINO.COM.
$63,816
Won June 18 on WWW.MOHEGANSUNCASINO.COM.
$80,000
Won June 18 on WWW.HARDROCKCASINO.COM.
$50,000
Won June 19 on WWW.DRAFTKINGS.COM.
$268,223.23
Won June 20 on WWW.HARDROCKCASINO.COM.
$50,027.50
Won June 20 on WWW.HARDROCKCASINO.COM.
$80,000
Won June 22 on WWW.DRAFTKINGS.COM.
$50,000
Won June 24 on WWW.OCEANONLINECASINO.COM.
$97,582.67
Won June 26 on WWW.RESORTSCASINO.COM.
$50,012
Won June 26 on WWW.OCEANONLINECASINO.COM.
