Detours will be in effect in some areas of Atlantic County this week. Officials advise that drivers plan alternate routes. 

Egg Harbor Township:

A detour will be in effect on Central Avenue between Zion Road and Old Zion Road, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Monday to Wednesday.

There will also be a detour on Old Egg Harbor Road between the Black Horse Pike and Fire Road, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from Monday, August 19 through Wednesday, August 21, a

Northfield:

An alternating lane traffic pattern will be in effect Monday to through Friday on Mill Road between Philmar Drive and Mazza Drive from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

Somers Point:

A detour will be in effect Thursday and Friday on Shore Road between Pierson Avenue and Dawes Avenue 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

