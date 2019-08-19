Detours will be in effect in some areas of Atlantic County this week. Officials advise that drivers plan alternate routes.
Egg Harbor Township:
A detour will be in effect on Central Avenue between Zion Road and Old Zion Road, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Monday to Wednesday.
There will also be a detour on Old Egg Harbor Road between the Black Horse Pike and Fire Road, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from Monday, August 19 through Wednesday, August 21, a
Northfield:
An alternating lane traffic pattern will be in effect Monday to through Friday on Mill Road between Philmar Drive and Mazza Drive from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.
Somers Point:
A detour will be in effect Thursday and Friday on Shore Road between Pierson Avenue and Dawes Avenue 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.