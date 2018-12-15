Friday night’s steady, soaking rain will continue Saturday morning. Temperatures have been steady in the mid 40s since Friday evening.
Here’s the setup: We have a powerful low-pressure system in the Deep South. It is a “stacked” low pressure, meaning there will be circulation from the surface to up where the planes fly. That is a sign of a mature low pressure.
At the same time, a coastal low pressure will try to form. This will bring us rain Saturday. A steady rain continues into the morning, heavy at times. Anticipate ponding of roads in the typical spots. Rainfall totals between Friday night and Saturday morning will be between 0.50 and 1 inch. Winds will be from the east at 10 to 15 mph.
Then, during the afternoon, we will pass the baton from the coastal low, as it moves away, to that stacked low-pressure system. This will reduce rainfall coverage. The driest areas will be north of the Atlantic City Expressway.
Highs on Saturday will reach the low 50s.
For Saturday evening, the rain and winds will pick up again as that second low pressure comes through. You’ll need the umbrella at night as the driving rain occurs. Winds around 15 mph with gusts in the 30s on the mainland and 40s on the shore will be the case. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s.
The blanket of clouds and rain will keep temperatures that way Sunday. That second low pressure will pass over the Delaware Bay. This will keep Sunday dreary. We should experience only hit-or-miss showers, though they may be heavy at times. Ponding of roadways will be an issue again, and some rivers will rise high.
The wet weather wants to take advantage of every last bit of the weekend. The system will finally exit Sunday evening. Winds flip to the north, bringing a cold shot of air. Enough cold air may catch up to the rain to bring mixed rain and snow showers for the mainland before ending around midnight. However, little to no snow accumulation will be expected.
In all, rainfall totals of 1.25 to 2 inches will be expected. Steady easterly winds will try to rise the low neap tides at the shores. We’ll be close to minor flood stage for the high tides late Saturday into Sunday.
Monday will see northerly winds around 15 mph drying us out big time. Highs will be around 50 degrees, under increasing sunshine. This rainfall over the weekend will surely slide Atlantic City International Airport into the second wettest year of all time, likely putting us within an inch of the all time record.
