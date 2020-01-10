A portion of the Atlantic City Expressway westbound will be closed until 2:30 p.m. for pothole repair. Two left and center lanes between Exit 9 in Egg Harbor Township and Exit 14 in Hamilton Township will be closed.
In Galloway, Pomona Road from Duerer Street to the Free to Be Learning Center will be closed for roadwork, according to a post on the township police department’s Facebook page. Drivers can get to the center through the Liebig Street end of the closure, police said, asking drivers to follow posted detours.
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — The Route 72 westbound jughandle to Doc Cramer Boulevard will be closed …
