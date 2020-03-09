Two detours have been announced for Atlantic County roads this week.
Starting March 9, a detour will be in effect in the southbound lane of Shore Road in Linwood from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Central and Poplar avenues, Mondays through Thursdays, county officials said. It is to allow New Jersey American Water Co. to perform work, and will last for about four weeks.
The northbound lane will remain open.
In Hamilton Township, New York Avenue will be closed to through traffic between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday due to roadwork, according to a news release from township police.
Only residents living in The Village at Hardings Run (2) or Pine Grove Apartments will be allowed access to New York Avenue, police said, and access will only be available from the Route 40 side.
Drivers are asked to follow the posted detour and plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.
For a complete list of traffic advisories on or affecting county roads, see aclink.org.
Amy Kennedy at convention
Amy Kennedy wins more than 60% support for her congressional campaign
Brigantine's Amy Kennedy won the backing of Atlantic County Democrats at the convention this year, in her primary race against six other candidates for the right to challenge Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, in November. The vote was 157 for Kennedy, 73 for Longport's Brigid Harrison, and 21 or fewer for Vineland's Will Cunningham, Atlantic County Freeholder Ashley Bennett, and Brigantine's Robert Turkavage.
Brigid Harrison now faces tough primary against Kennedy
Brigid Harrison, 54, of Lonport, had all the big endorsements from U.S. Senators Cory Booker and Robert Menendez and the majority of county chairmen going into the Atlantic County Democratic Convention on March 8. She left, however, without the endorsement of the biggest chunk of Democratic voters in the district that covers all or part of the eight southernmost counties in New Jersey. The nod went to Kennedy instead.
Ashley Bennett suspends her campaign at convention
Ashley Bennett, 34, of Egg Harbor Township, gave up her freeholder seat to run for the Democratic nomination for Congress in the 2nd district. But she said she was frustrated by a lack of support from her own party, and announced in her speech to delegates she was suspending her campaign because of that. She suggested racism and class prejudice may be at work, since she is a working person and an African American. However, the Atlantic City Democratic Committee, which has a large African American membership and leadership, supported Kennedy.
Celeste Fernandez to challenge John Risley for freeholder
Egg Harbor Township's Celeste Fernandez was nominated by acclimation (she had no primary challengers) to go up against longtime GOP At-Large Freeholder John Risley, also of Egg Harbor Township, in November. Fernandez came close to unseating At-Large Freeholder Frank Formica in 2018, after vote by mail ballots came in overwhelmingly for her.
Line to vote at Atlantic County Democratic Convention
It took about an hour for about 275 delegates to vote and for their ballots to be counted at the convention. Here delegates, made up of elected Democratic officials, municipal chairpeople and county committee members, wait in line to vote.
Will Cunningham gets third highest vote total at Atlantic County Democratic Convention
Congressional candidate Will Cunningham, left, of Vineland, was up against four candidates from Atlantic County, including Robert Turkavage, of Brigantine, who got 2 votes; Ashley Bennett, of Egg Harbor Township, who got 10 votes after announcing she was suspending her campaign; Brigid Harrison, of Longport, who got 73 votes; and Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine, the big winner for the right to represent the party as the official candidate in the June 2 primary with 157 votes Cunningham was the third highest vote getter of 2nd district congressional candidates at the Atlantic County Democratic Convention on Sunday, garnering 21 votes.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.