Two detours have been announced for Atlantic County roads this week.

Starting March 9, a detour will be in effect in the southbound lane of Shore Road in Linwood from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Central and Poplar avenues, Mondays through Thursdays, county officials said. It is to allow New Jersey American Water Co. to perform work, and will last for about four weeks.

The northbound lane will remain open.

In Hamilton Township, New York Avenue will be closed to through traffic between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday due to roadwork, according to a news release from township police.

Only residents living in The Village at Hardings Run (2) or Pine Grove Apartments will be allowed access to New York Avenue, police said, and access will only be available from the Route 40 side.

Drivers are asked to follow the posted detour and plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.

For a complete list of traffic advisories on or affecting county roads, see aclink.org.

