GALLOWAY — Roadwork next week will cause detours on Pomona Road in the township, county officials said.
Drivers will need to take detours from 6:30 a.m. through 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, according to news release from the county.
On Tuesday, Pomona Road will be closed between Barlow Boulevard and Duerer Street. On Wednesday, the road will be closed between Duerer Street and Jimmie Leeds Road. Thursday, it’ll be closed between St. Joseph’s Street and Jimmie Leeds Road, and, on Friday, there will be alternating lane closures on Pomona Road between St. Joseph’s Street and Barlow Boulevard.
Drivers are asked to follow the posted detours, planning travel time accordingly, or to use an alternate route.
For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roadways, visit www.aclink.org.
